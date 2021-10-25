An Elkton man has been charged in connection with a Friday homicide, according to a news release from the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Kemper Virgil Shifflett III, a 35-year-old Elkton man, was found at the residence of a family member and taken into custody at around 6 a.m. on Saturday.
The investigation into Shifflett began Friday at around 7 p.m., the release said, after the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of Hensley Hollow Road and Forsythia Lane for a report of an emergency medical situation where, according to the release, 42-year-old Sharon Hilliards, of Elkton, was found dead inside a vehicle.
According to police, it was determined the incident originated as a domestic dispute between the suspect and Hilliards.
According to the release, the RCSO began an investigation into the incident as a homicide with assistance from Virginia State Police. According to police, the suspect, Shifflett, fled the scene on foot into a densely wooded area and search efforts began immediately with continued assistance from VSP and Rockingham County Fire and Rescue.
The next morning, at around 6 a.m., Shifflett was found and charged with first degree murder. He is being held at the Rockingham Harrisonburg Regional Jail without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.