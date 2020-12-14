An Elkton man died in a single-vehicle crash last week in Greene County, the Virginia State Police announced Monday.
Malachi G. Dean, 24, was driving a 2002 Volkswagen Jetta west on U.S. 33 when the crash occurred at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday less than a mile west of Va. 810, according to a news release.
Police say the Jetta ran off the right side of the road, hit a sign and then an embankment, sending it airborne. The car overturned and struck several trees before coming back onto the road.
The car then slid across the westbound lanes and ran into the guard rail.
The release says Dean, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected and died at the scene.
Excessive speed is suspected in the crash, which remains under investigation, the release says.
— Staff Report
