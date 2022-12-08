While Elkton Middle School may pride itself on its school spirit, this week, the home of the Elks showed the spirit of giving.
Sixth through eighth graders from the school collected toys over the past three months for the annual Elkton Police Department toy drive. The toys were collected on Wednesday to go to a local charity.
“We have a really big sense of community,” said Sherrie Holloway, technology assistant and community outreach chair for the school, who organized the drive.
This year, Elkton Middle School students and staff donated hundreds of new, unwrapped toys for an annual Elkton Police Department toy drive. On Wednesday morning, members of the police department and representatives from Elkton town offices picked up the gifts from the school and delivered them to local charity Elkton Area United Services, where the toys will be distributed to local children in need.
Leading the efforts for the toy drive, Elkton Middle School served as a drop-off site for donated toys along with the Elkton Area Community Center and Elkton’s town hall building.
The town collected four carloads of toys from the middle school and another three carloads from the town hall, said Jordan Dean, director of administration within the town treasurer’s office, who assisted with this year’s event.
Shawn Wagner’s sixth grade advisory class – similar to a homeroom – donated over 240 toys, Holloway said. Holloway said many students at Elkton Middle School were enthusiastic about the drive – carefully placing toys to donate in collection bins or “just so” on tables marked, “toy drive collection,” Holloway said.
Wagner emphasized that this was not a contest, but instilled the spirit of giving in her students by encouraging those who were able to share what extra they had with local children who are less fortunate, Holloway said.
Wagner’s class celebrated their donations with school resource officer Lamarr Wharwood, Officer Alan Johnson and Sgt. Mike King of the Elkton Police Department during a special breakfast along with the collection on Wednesday.
The toys will be distributed to local parents to give to their kids through Elkton Area United Services, which runs a thrift store at 149 W. Spotswood Ave. Parents can still register to receive gifts through the police department toy drive by contacting Elkton Area United Services by visiting elktonatheart.org/contact online or calling 540-298-8685.
This is the first year Elkton’s police department has partnered with EAUS for the drive, which was begun within the last five years.
In previous years, the event was called Cops for Kids and gifts were distributed by Elkton police officers directly to local children. This year, the police department decided to streamline the event, Dean said.
“A lot of the relationships with officers starts with the parents,” Dean said. “Developing a positive relationship with kids where it’s a good situation is a win-win in that there can be a better dynamic between officers and the community.”
