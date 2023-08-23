ELKTON — Elkton Town Council hosted a special guest from the Virginia Department of Historic Resources for a public information hearing about potentially listing 103 acres as part of a National Historic District.
The meeting was held during its regular monthly meeting on Monday, Aug. 21, inside council chambers at the Elkton Area Community Center.
Aubrey Von Lindern — who works as an Architectural Historian for the VDHR Northern Regional Preservation Office — stood in the center of the room, between council members and citizens, and delivered a presentation with regard to Elkton’s nomination as a designated historic district at both the state and national level. She said she believes there are many misconceptions revolving around the registration process itself.
Von Lindern started at what she would consider the very beginning of this project — that is, the development of the Virginia Landmarks Register.
VLR was created by the General Assembly in the Code of Virginia in 1965 as the Commonwealth’s official list of places that hold historic, architectural, archaeological and cultural significance. It has the same criteria and nomination process as the National Register of Historic Places — which was formed by the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966. The first significant group of nominations weren’t made until two years later. Tax credits for registered localities became available at the federal level in the 1980s, followed by the state level in the 1990s.
Virginia is a national leader in registered historic places, according to Von Lindern, and currently has more than 3,000 registered listings in addition to 126 National Historic Landmarks.
What exactly is a VLR or NRHP historic district?
It is an area that captures the feel of an era gone by or an area that showcases the evidence of one era fading into another, Von Lindern said. It is a place important for many reasons and contains a significant concentration or linkage of resources within its borders. In order for a locality to be recognized as a historic place, it must contain contributing resources that are associated with an important event or historic trend with historic referring to at least 50 years ago. Contributing resources are those that maintain its historic integrity.
“I like to say that if a person from the 1800s came to the doorstep of their home today,” Von Lindern explained, “then they should be able to recognize it.”
According to Von Lindern, Elkton has been tip-toeing through this process for more than a decade. Becoming a Virginia landmark and nationally registered historic district was recently set into motion when Mayor Josh Gooden — who also serves an active role in the Elkton Downtown Revitalization Corporation — applied for a cost-share grant offered by VDHR that was awarded to the town of Elkton in February.
“This has been a longtime coming for Elkton, and we’re so happy to see it finally move forward,” Von Lindern said.
The list of benefits to being part of a registered historic district include easements and rehabilitation tax credits, community investment and local pride in addition to giving property owners the opportunity for permanent documentation and to display official historic markers at their site.
Von Lindern explained that a register listing does not prevent a private property owner from renovating or demolishing their property unless they have applied for one of the tax credit incentive programs, does not require a property owner to open their property to the public or private property to be regulated by local government, among other misconceptions.
Since representatives of Dovetail Cultural Resource Group — a full service, woman-owned cultural resource management firm headquartered in Fredericksburg — was unable to be present, Von Lindern stepped in for them and highlighted its role in the process.
For the past several months, members of the Dovetail team have been conducting fieldwork by visiting places of historical significance throughout Elkton in addition to conducting background research through local repositories such as the Elkton Historical Society, Rockingham County Courthouse and Massanutten Regional Library.
Elkton’s eligibility is based on meeting both Criterion A and Criterion C. In simple terms, its nomination is heavily centered around its role as a mountain crossroads town from its time of settlement in 1860 to the day passenger train operations shut down in 1975, and according to Dovetail, “the district has an excellent architectural merit related to commercial and residential architecture, specifically reflecting vernacular examples of local, regional, and national trends during the late 19th and early 20th centuries.”
And 214 contributing resources were pinpointed within the proposed district during research that include a variety of one- and two-part commercial block stores, single family dwellings, churches, schools and farms representing eight different architectural styles.
The proposed historic district encompasses 103 acres sprawling to both the east and west of the railroad tracks that cut straight through downtown. Boundary lines were drawn based on historic map data as well as current tax parcels and go no further than C Street and Gibbons Avenue to the north, North Stuart Avenue to the east, Wirt and Water Streets to the south, and Shenandoah and 1st Street to the west.
The decision to approve or deny Elkton’s historic district nomination will be made by a committee of six to eight staff members during the VDHR State Review Board’s quarterly meeting held on Thursday, Sept. 21, in Danville. If the joint boards agree the district is eligible for the National Register of Historic Places, it will be listed on the Virginia Landmarks Register immediately and will be forwarded to the National Park Service for their consideration. If NPS agrees the district is eligible, it will be added to the National Register of Historic Places. Property owners within the district will be notified via letter of the formal listing.
Note that if a majority of property owners within a proposed historic district are opposed to the designation, then the nomination is not registered, but the idea of registering the town of Elkton as a Virginia landmark and being added to the National Register of Historic Places has been well received thus far.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.