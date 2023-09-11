ELKTON — As the remnants of a thunderstorm and heavy fog lifted from the Valley, sunshine flooded the paved lot of Stonewall Memorial Park where a massive U.S. flag waved between two fire trucks and community members, service members and local government officials gathered yesterday morning for a brief 9/11 remembrance ceremony.
After a welcome from Mayor Josh Gooden, the sweet acoustic notes of the National Anthem were played and sang by local musician Josh Davidson and the program officially opened with a first-hand testimony from Harrisonburg Fire Department Chief Matthew Tobia.
"There are two enduring memories I carry from 9/11," Tobia began.
He went on to describe the sounds of alarms ringing that filled the silence after the collapse of the two buildings — alarms that only sound when a firefighter themselves are in danger or unresponsive. Tobia said that those alarms continued to ring for hours until the batteries died while those firefighters stayed buried in the ruins.
"To this day," Tobia said, "a sounding PASS alarm returns me directly to that moment, and I am quick to find the offending device and silence it."
He also recalled having a close friend who claimed that smoking saved their life. At the time, they were a Lieutenant Colonel working in the Pentagon. They walked to a nearby courtyard for a cigarette break, but when they returned their office and close coworkers were gone — destroyed by one of four planes to crash on U.S. soil that day.
"For a generation of firefighters, police officers and EMTs," Tobia said, "it is impossible to erase the memories of that day from our minds. The news footage, images and stories are forever ingrained."
During his remarks, Tobia brought up that even though the haunting memories of the catastrophic event can never be removed, the "never forgetting" is what can be difficult to do. America has never been closer than in the ways it was brought together afterward on Sept. 12, 2001, he explained, and it is important to keep those sentiments alive as more and more first responders join forces that weren't even alive when 9/11 occurred.
"They have no emotions attached to that day," Tobia said. "[They have] no point of reference and no specific personal connection. I am sure for many of them, watching the coverage of 9/11 seems almost unreal — just as Pearl Harbor is for those born after Dec. 7, 1941. We can never go back to the blissful ignorance that existed in our lives [before 9/11] nor can we undo the events of Sept. 11, so it is up to us, the living, to carry in our hearts those who made the ultimate sacrifice."
For the last three years, Elkton has participated in the flag of honor program in which council members read more than 60 names of those whose lives were lost during the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. While several thousand individuals were killed, the town of Elkton only reads a select few since it has joined other communities across the country also participating so that all those who lost are recognized collectively as a nation.
Nearly every reader couldn't help but choke up as they passed over a child whose name was on the list and each year, more names continue to be added as first responders and healthcare workers succumb to illness and injury from the toxic environment.
The event took place directly in front of Elkton's 9/11 memorial — which was first erected in 2010 and features a piece of rusted beam saved from the wreckage in New York City.
Vice Mayor Rick Workman recalled putting in hours worth of work on his hands and knees to make sure every brick in the pentagon-shaped base was secure and provided those in the audience with an overview of the project — of which he and the town of Elkton is quite proud.
According to Workman, a group of Elkton Middle School students wrote letters to the New York Police Department in regard to memorializing 9/11. Not only did they answer, but they came to visit the small town in Virginia year after year. Some time after that, a beam from New York City showed up in Elkton and the students established a small memorial on the school grounds.
When the town decided it was time for something bigger and more permanent, a group of people — calling themselves friends of the 9/11 memorial — formed to start fundraising. Shickel Corporation in Bridgewater fabricated two beams that would hold up the relic and the monument has stood as a silent, symbolic reminder ever since.
"We all had tears in our eyes," Workman recalled. "We were so proud and giving high-fives since it looked so genuine."
After the tearful reading of the names, one last song and a closing invocation from Pastor David Burrell, the small crowd dissipated as members of Rockingham County Fire and Rescue lowered Old Glory until it comes time to ceremoniously remember 9/11 once more.
