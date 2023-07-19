ELKTON — Members of the Ekton Town Council held a regular meeting on the evening of Monday, July 17.
A new code went into effect on July 1 for short term rentals in town. The council adopted a 25 unit cap for special exception applications in residential and B2 zoned areas and added that short term rental will become by right in the downtown B1 zoning district. Properties zoned B1 do not count towards the 25 unit cap for special exceptions.
According to Mayor Josh Gooden, the town manager reported that a site plan has been completed for the Elkton Downtown Marketplace which will eventually serve as Elkton’s newest park located along Spotswood Avenue across from the town hall — which will be a huge project for downtown revitalization and economic development for Elkton. Earlier this summer, the Elkton Progressive Improvement Committee pledged to establish a fundraiser account for the construction of the marketplace and made a donation of $75,000 toward the project.
The closure of a public street was introduced to council as new business in which council decided — as per recommendation of the Elkton Planning Commission — to hold a public hearing for the closure. More specifically, the request was made to permanently close a 50-foot public street named Charlotte's Way off of Mt. Pleasant Road. The Elkton Planning Commission suggested that it become a 20-foot town utility easement instead. Public comment on the matter will be heard by council during its next regular meeting on Monday, August 21, at 6 p.m.
