Eastern Mennonite University held a groundbreaking event Monday, April 24, at 5 p.m. to launch construction of its new state-of-the art track and field complex at EMU’s current track facility.
Construction is set for completion in March 2024.
The new track and field complex is a strategic initiative of the university’s Forward Together Capital Campaign, and $3.05 million has been raised, more than halfway toward the $6 million campaign goal, a press release stated.
The new track will include:
• An upgrade from six to eight lanes
• The regrading and installation of a 10-millimeter full-pour polyurethane surface
• On-location throwing areas and steeplechase.
The complex will support EMU student athletes and coaches, EMU’s enrollment goals, and the campus and local communities at large, the release stated.
The event program features comments from EMU President Susan Schultz Huxman, Harrisonburg Mayor and EMU Regional Advancement Director Deanna Reed, and EMU Director of Athletics Carrie Bert ’97.
The EMU track and field team also recognized its 10 seniors during the event.
For more information on the new track and field complex, visit https://emu.edu/campaign/track-and-field.
