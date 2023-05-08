EMU Community Celebrates Students, New Programs At Commencement

Sunday at Eastern Mennonite University commencement, the weather went from warm, to rainy, to misty.
While there may have not been a real rainbow visible in the sky, the words to “Rainbow Connection,” once performed by Kermit the Frog of the Muppets fame, rang out from a covered tent on the private university’s campus.
Elizabeth Eby, a master's degree recipient at Eastern Mennonite University’s commencement performed a cover of the song with vocals on a ukulele, as Eastern Mennonite University students and their families celebrated commencement on Sunday with undergraduate to advanced degrees conferred.
348 total students graduated from EMU across its locations, Kulju said.
Eby is a graduate of the university’s Center for Justice and Peacebuilding, which offers a handful of masters programs. Eby was involved in the university’s theater program as an undergraduate and graduate, performing the role of Mercutio in the ambitious university performance “U2 Romeo and Juliet,” an original rock musical by EMU faculty Justin Poole and Jerry Holsopple.
Eby was one of ten students who graduated from the Center For Justice and Peacebuilding this year. The commencement also included 18 graduates of Eastern Mennonite Seminary, Kulju said in an email.
EMU conferred the first two degrees in faith-based peacebuilding, a new masters program that began this school year.
International students numbering in the 30s celebrated a “donning of the Kente,” on Saturday in the university's Lehman auditorium. Words were spoken for each international student during the Saturday ceremony, said Jen Kulju, director of marketing for the university.
One student earned a doctoral degree from EMU this year, Kulju said in an email.
