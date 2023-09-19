The award-winning theater department at Eastern Mennonite University will be setting the stage for a fall filled with live shows during its first performance of "Almost, Maine" on Friday, Sept. 22 at 7 p.m.
According to guest director Ellie de Waal, "Almost, Maine" isa critically acclaimed play by John Cariani that has broken box office records across the nation. Comprising of nine vignettes, it explores love and loss in a remote setting that are tied together with music performed and composed by Perry Blosser.
"This show is sure to bring you all the warm and fuzzy feelings while simultaneously pulling your heart strings," de Waal said.
Performances of "Almost, Maine" will be held at EMU's Mainstage Theater on the following dates:
- Friday, Sept. 22 at 7 p.m.
- Saturday, Sept. 23 at 2 p.m.
- Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 10 a.m. (this showing is a school matinee)
- Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 10 a.m. (this showing is a school matinee)
- Thursday, Sept. 28 at 7 p.m.
- Friday, Sept. 29 at 7 p.m.
- Saturday, Sept. 30 at 7 p.m.
- Sunday, Oct. 1 at 2 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased online at emu.edu/box-office/.
