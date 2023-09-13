Eastern Mennonite University received $1.25 million to help create Conectere, an interdisciplinary project that “supports secure Christian parenting and caregiving” and was one of 77 organizations that received grants for caregiving from Lilly Endowment Inc., a “private philanthropic foundation supporting the causes or religion, education and community development.”
Conectere, taken from the Latin word meaning join, link, bond and lead to, has three components: research, practices and resources. The project is being funded through Lily Enndowment’s Christian Parents and Caregiving Initiative, which aims to help guardians share faith and values with children.
A press release stated that the project will investigate attachment, or the relational connection between children and caregivers, which impacts the outcome of sharing faith and values. Conectcere will train caregivers in culturally appropriate practices of flexibility, “partnering with them to adapt their faith formation practices to serve the faith outcomes they deeply desire for their children.”
According to the press release, the initiative will work with caregivers and children to conduct research on how faith formation works in Christian subcultures. A practice lab will explore practices of secure attachment and faith sharing. It will also develop resources to produce education about faith formation and attachment.
Conectcere will be hosted by EMU and will bring professor expertise in theology and psychology to support the Christian community in faith formation and attachment security.
Sarah Ann Bixler, assistant professor of formation and practical theology and associate dean of the seminary at EMU, and Almeda Wright, associate professor of religious education at Yale Divinity School, will be co-principal investigators and help create resources for congregational leaders and faith communities. Greg Czyszczon, assistant professor of counseling at EMU, will direct the lab, where caregivers will meet with trained facilitators to learn about growing children in faith and the practices of secure attachment.
“Many faith communities in the U.S. wonder how to stem the tide of young people leaving,” Bixler said in a press release. “By bringing together theology and psychology, we find that sharing faith and building secure relationships have to go hand in hand.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.