Today, participants of the 2023 Eastern Mennonite University Summer Musical Theater Program will open their production of "The Addams Family."
"The Addams Family" is based on the cartoons of Charles Addams. Creating the cartoons from 1938 right up until he died in 1988, the Addams Family — the unusual family with a penchant for the macabre — has been the source of adaptations into television, movies, comic books and now a musical by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice with music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa.
Featuring music that is rhythmically challenging with very wide pitch ranges, minor keys, and complex lyrics the show is a huge challenge to any performer, but these young performers are prepared and excited after three weeks of intense work under the guidance of a professional team including EMU Theater Program Director Justin Poole, with Choreography by Harrisonburg Dance Cooperative founder Ellie de Waal, and musical direction by Jim and Angie Clemens.
Due to the overwhelming amount of talent in the company of 27 young theater makers, the decision was made to have two casts for the show, doubling the work for the production team but creating twice as many opportunities for each talented youngster to shine. Each cast will take center stage for two performances giving plenty of opportunity to astound audiences with their work.
Included in the 27 company members are four young technical theater specialists, taking on the responsibility of stage management and supporting lighting, sound and prop management for the production, providing an opportunity to get involved for those not inclined to perform.
Learning acting, singing, and dancing skills, rehearsing and production, fitting costumes and practicing dance routines — then preparing to share with an audience in just three weeks is no easy task. But according to the young participants of the program, it's been a summer of fun.
Cat Garshwiler who plays Morticia Adams in one of the casts reflected on the fun to be had despite the amount of work involved.
"It's been a good two weeks, I've been having a lot of fun." she said. “I've been able to really settle into my role and have a lot of fun with everything. It's a great bonding activity, and I love meeting new people."
Also playing Morticia in the mirror company is Kaylee Stieren, a new addition to the summer company, stepping out of her comfort zone and trying new things.
“It's been a lot of fun for me because I usually play supporting characters," she said of taking on a larger role, yet crediting the professional team behind the work with her success. "They are very helpful, and I feel like it's easy to ask questions because they are very supportive. It makes it easier to be yourself and explore your character."
Mac Rhodes-Lehman who plays Gomez Addams for both casts is no stranger to the stage, recently appearing in "Godspell" at Eastern Mennonite High School and singing at Carnegie Hall in New York as part of the Shenandoah Valley Children's Choir, and now offers that experience to support his cast mates.
"It's been a lot of work this year. Especially with two casts, as I have to be in both of them. It's a lot of learning how to work with different people, and a lot of being on stage so not much down time," he said. "A lot of people trust me to help with the music, I'm glad about that, to be able to be seen as a role model."
Taking to the stage for the first time together in the same production are sisters Evelyn and Helen Padgett, both familiar with performance but never having the opportunity to do it together.
“I play Pugsley,” said Evelyn Padgett. “That's a lot of fun as my older sibling is Wednesday Addams in my cast, and this is the first show that we've gotten to act together. It's really interesting that it's double cast, you get to learn from the other person that is also your character, and you get to be inspired by each other. Everyone interprets the characters differently."
Supporting the professionals in bringing the show to the stage is a team of student directors from EMU, giving up the summer to teach, support and encourage this young cast. Included in that group is Guitar and Voice double major Thaddeus Jackson, who as well as playing bass guitar in the band for the show has been offering both directorial assistance and one on one vocal coaching to the young performers.
"I don't get the time to do theater during the school year, so for me doing something like this is a good time commitment, and I'm able to keep that part of me going," he said. "A lot of these kids have a pretty strong choral background, one of the challenges is getting that to translate to the stage, especially with the complex choreography, getting that same sound is a lot harder."
"The Addams Family" can be seen at Eastern Mennonite University, 1307 Park Road, Harrisonburg, 22802 on Friday, August 11, and Saturday, August 12 at 7 p.m. with matinees on Saturday and Sunday 12 and 13 at 2 p.m.
"I think it will be a great experience. To see a new version of the Addam's family, performed by people that are very passionate about what they do, said Cat Garshwiler.
Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online up to two hours before the performances online or at the EMU Box Office.
