On Thursday, Eastern Mennonite University and Bridgewater College followed James Madison and Bridgewater College, announcing that it is suspended in-person classes due to concerns surrounding the international COVID-19 outbreak.
According to an email sent by Lauren Jefferson, editor in chief of marketing and communications for EMU, the Harissonburg university has canceled all classes for Friday and Monday in preparation for moving classes online starting Tuesday and lasting until April 3.
The email states the school is not encouraging students to move out of residence halls.
All public events on campus have also been suspended until April 3.
On Wednesday, James Madison University and Bridgewater College followed other Virginia colleges and universities and suspended in-person classes until early April.
Along with JMU, BC and EMU, the University of Virginia, the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, Virginia Tech and Emory and Henry College have also made the decision to go to online classes. Virginia Commonwealth University also decided to extend spring break another week and go to online-only classes beginning March 23.
