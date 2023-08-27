Upbeat music rang out from speakers at Eastern Mennonite University as new students and families moved box after box of anything and everything students needed. After many schools got back into the swing of things last week, EMU started its new year with freshman move-in on Saturday.
The freshmen weren’t the first students to move in, said Shannon Dycus, the vice president of student affairs and dean of students. But the lead-up to help with freshman move-in took a lot of preparation.
Earlier in the week, the school brought in a group of around 80 student leaders for training on preparing for move-in, as well as how to support peers in crises with restorative justice practices, Dycus said.
Dycus said student leaders and community members from local churches came out to help with move-in.
“We're a strongly residential community, and so being able to support students moving in and to start building community is a really important part of how we do EMU,” Dycus said.
Rubi Long, a senior social work major and a freshman dorm hall director, said she’s been at EMU for two weeks, training and participating in sessions to help prepare for the incoming class. Long said it was a good refresher as someone who’s participated in these events for three years.
“I’m just excited to see everybody in my building,” Long said. “I've been kind of anxious waiting for everybody to get here, and now that they’re here, it's good to put faces to names.”
Haylee Shircliff, a freshman nursing major from Staunton, moved in with the help of her family Saturday, and both Haylee and her mom, Crystal Shircliff, said the transition to college was bittersweet.
“Our baby girl is not so baby anymore,” Crystal said. “She's growing up. She's making decisions for herself. She's worked so hard for this. It's what you want as parents. But the truth is, sometimes it doesn't come to fruition. She's following her dreams.”
Haylee, Crystal said, paved her path to EMU on her own — doing research since ninth grade on colleges, keeping her grades up and getting a scholarship. Haylee said she was most looking forward to being independent and hanging out with her roommate.
Kaylene Todd, a freshman psychology major from Winchester, came to EMU because of its basketball and psychology programs. Although moving in was stressful, Todd said, she was looking forward to coming in with a new mindset.
“In high school, I didn't really have that good mindset,” Todd said. “So, I'm trying to look forward to college bettering that for myself.”
Todd’s mother, Ann-Marie Todd, said moving Kaylene in was scary because she was moving away from home, but EMU provided a supportive community. Ann-Marie Todd said the process at EMU was much easier than when her older son transferred to a different four-year college.
“They seem to be very supportive, and I like the way they're one-on-one,” Ann-Marie Todd said. “They look out for their students. I can already see that.”
Dycus said after move-in, the students had a full weekend of activities and would even go downtown for the second annual “Royals Go Downtown” event. Dycus said new students bring new stories and enhance EMU with their real-life experiences.
“We're welcoming new students and new stories and building a community of really strong learners,” Dycus said. “We're excited to welcome whomever we can.”
