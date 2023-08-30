From vanilla to cookies and cream, students at Eastern Mennonite University enjoyed cups and cones of ice cream Tuesday afternoon as EMU celebrated its first day of classes with an ice cream social, welcoming students into the new year with a sweet treat.
Groups of students gathered with their friends and were in line to get ice cream courtesy of Smiley’s Ice Cream. Abraham MeKonnen, a sophomore computer science major, enjoyed ice cream with his friends after attending their first class of the day.
“We came straight over. There was a light shining right in front of me. It was leading me right to this,” MeKonnen joked.
Anisa Sharhabeel, a junior nursing major, said the ice cream was a needed relief after classes.
MeKonnen and Nate Misgun, a sophomore nursing major, said they were looking forward to finishing out the year strong and getting good grades. Another friend in the group, Ekram Siraj, a sophomore social work major, said the best part of EMU was how the small campus helped with getting to know other students on campus.
Yasmin Rodriguez, a senior nursing major, stood in line with Nicole Mayorga, a junior social work major, waiting to get their share of cookies and cream ice cream.
Rodriguez said while the first day of classes was overwhelming, having the ice cream social was amazing, and she was looking forward to balancing out school work and socializing. Mayorga said this year, she would be trying out new study methods for classes.
“[EMU] is very small, and I love that about it,” Rodriguez said. “Because it’s small, you get to connect with more people, which is nice.”
