Marco’s Pizza, the fasted growing pizza provider in the country, has come to Harrisonburg with a new location at 1168 Virginia Ave Ste 102, with the creation of over 30 new jobs, thanks to husband and wife business partners Jane and Mike Blackburn.
Originating from Harrisonburg, the Blackburns — who are owners of the Dairy Queen location on Virginia Avenue — were looking for a new business opportunity when they came across what they describe as a product they “fell in love with.”
Marco’s Pizza was founded by Pasquale “Pat” Giammarco in 1978 in Toledo, Ohio, based on his love of pizza growing up in Sulmona, Italy. The company, built on the mantra “cut slices, not corners” has since grown to 1,200 locations across 38 states, Puerto Rico and the Bahamas.
For decades pizza has been one of the favorite meals in the country, but Marco’s brings something new to the area, the Blackburns attest.
Recently the couple moved from Harrisonburg to where they grew up to Midlothian to open another Dairy Queen location and discovered Marco’s Pizza on their journey to the new DQ site.
“As we were going through the building process, walking by, we’d be like ‘let’s get pizza, let’s get Marco’s,’” said Jane Blackburn. “We thought, Harrisonburg would love this. That’s what inspired us to bring it back to the area.”
Mike Blackburn explained that he was looking for a new business challenge, but from the start was clear about needing to feel an alignment of values with a brand.
“I’m not going to sell something just to make money. You’ve got to be passionate about it,” he said. “We’ve looked at a lot of different franchises over the years. You find something new to you, and you want to take it back home. We’ve looked into a lot of them, and we’ve never felt good about it — and then when we started looking into this. It fit.”
One of the shared values of Marco’s Pizza that attracted the Blackburns was a commitment to people and the community.
Marco’s Pizza operates Slice of Support, an internal fund that employees can donate to that will support staff members across the franchise network in times of hardship and dire need, from unexpected medical issues for the staff or their families, natural disasters, needing urgent vehicle repairs, to emergency funds for circumstances that are not covered by insurance.
Building on that community focus, in 2022 Marco’s Pizza, to celebrate passing the $1 billion sales mark, launched the Marco’s Pizza Foundation, which has since partnered with No Kid Hungry, an organization that seeks to end child hunger and food poverty in the U.S.
Marco’s Pizza also has a reputation for food donations to members of the emergency and medical services, as well as investing directly in education and training both for their staff and the communities they operate in.
The Blackburns also brought their knowledge of the Harrisonburg community and their restaurant location into the planning of the franchise.
“We didn’t buy a franchise that said, ‘We want you to go here because this is a hot market spot,’” said Jane Blackburn. “I went to EMU, EMHS, I grew up here in Park View.”
This familiarity gave the Blackburns an advantage in considering how they wanted their Marco’s Pizza to operate
“There’s a pickup window. I was thinking about moms with kids. The DQ is the only drive-through on this side of town,” said Jane Blackburn. “When I had three littles all in car seats, it was all about where do I not have to take the kids out ... so put a window in.”
While the values of the Blackburns and the company align, it is the food that was the initial draw, and what the couple hopes the community of Harrisonburg is going to really enjoy. With a menu that ranges from traditional pizzas to subs, wings, salads and even pizza bowls, the couple is confident that there is something for everyone.
“I fell in love with the Philly cheese steak bowl,” said Jane Blackburn.
Marco’s Pizza is famous for adhering to the original vision of founder Pasquale “Pat” Giammarco across all of its locations, with a specialty pizza sauce, his original recipe, to fresh dough, made each day in-store.
“We make our own dough — I just unloaded thirty 50-ound bags this morning off the truck,” said Mike Blackburn. “Every day we are making dough, balling it by hand, letting it proof. You can smell it.”
The Blackburn thought long and hard about the right product for them and the community, insisting on bringing a franchise to town that would not only create jobs but would be an enrichment of a community and area they feel so a part of.
“It’s been really fun. For the last two days, we’ve had a crew coming in and training, and the only way to train them is to make product,” said Mike Blackburn, “and I’m not going to throw a pizza away. I’ve just been putting them in hot bags and driving around town giving away free pizza, and it’s so satisfying. I’m enjoying doing this so much.”
Marco’s Pizza is located at 1168 Virginia Ave Ste 102 and will be open Sunday through Thursday 11 am to 11 pm and on Friday and Saturday from 11 am to midnight. Customers can also order via the Marco’s Pizza app for delivery or pickup.
