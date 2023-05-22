Equipment For Caring Ministry Dedicates New Location

A white exterior door to a local church was draped with red ribbon Monday for the re-dedication of charity Equipment for Caring.
Equipment for Caring is a Christian volunteer-operated medical equipment closet that provides gently used and new supplies free of charge to those in need at Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church on North Valley Pike.
Items in Equipment for Caring's inventory include standard and transport wheelchairs, bedside commodes, canes and crutches, chair cushions, slings, as well as a variety of disposable products such as adult diapers and wound care kits.
Founder Delores Reid is retired and worked as a home health nurse for 20 years. Working in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, Reid understood that the expenses for necessary medical equipment were often times not covered by the insurance plans of her clients, she said.
"I thought to myself, 'Well I could do that,'" Reid said. "And what has happened is beyond any vision that I ever had. It really, truly is."
This observation — paired with church leaders' desire to start a medical closet — led her to make Equipment for Caring a reality. She started the medical equipment ministry as a way of serving the community in 2015 and has been coordinator of the program ever since.
"I consider it a mission," Reid said.
At first, the program relied on storing small amounts of equipment in garages and basements scattered throughout the area where Reid would meet people at each location to give them the supplies they were looking for. In 2019, the program operated under one roof of a space called Mission Central, which also houses the Children's Clothing Closet at the church.
It didn't take long for Reid to realize that the ministry had outgrown the small space within Mission Central. Three rooms inside Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church became available in April, so Equipment for Caring moved in and started serving the community more efficiently.
"[When we moved] we found things we didn't even know we had," Reid said.
Sue Haupert–Johnson, Bishop of the Virginia annual conference of the United Methodist Church, cut the ribbon Monday morning in front of a crowd of people, symbolizing the official opening of the new Equipment for Caring distribution center. Even though the closet is based out of Mt. Tabor church, it was brought to life through the collective efforts of many churches in the area.
"[This ministry] shows the cooperation between churches, and not just United Methodist churches, but all the churches in the area," Haupert-Johnson said. "When there's a need in the community, what a great thing it is to have partners that are able to address that need together."
Already this year, Equipment for Caring has given out 18 wheelchairs, 43 shower benches, and 8 hospital beds. Much of the equipment is sent out with the intention of it being on loan, so when it is no longer needed, it gets returned to the closet to help others that might need it in the future. Equipment for Caring is one of the only free medical supply closets serving Harrisonburg residents.
"If you need medical supplies, this is where you can come," Haupert-Johnson said.
In addition to accepting donations of medical equipment, Equipment for Caring is currently seeking volunteers to aid the public in selecting medical equipment during distribution times as well as cleaning and organizing donations as they are brought in.
The new Equipment for Caring medical supply closet is located at 8335 North Valley Pike in Harrisonburg and is open on Mondays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. For more information, call 540-404-1159.
"Years ago, one church could take care of the needs of a small community," Haupert-Johnson said. "Now, the needs are so great it's going to take all of us in partnership and that's what I love about Equipment for Caring."
