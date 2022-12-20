WINCHESTER — As a teenager, country music singing legend Patsy Cline apparently had no idea how far her talent could take her.
When she was 15 and attending eighth grade at Gore High School in Frederick County, the girl known at that time by her birth name of Virginia Patterson Hensley wrote: "I think I could go farther with a job like a Beauty Operator than any other because I can do more with my hands than I can with my head."
That statement was made in a school essay Cline wrote in January 1948, a few months before her mother, Hilda Hensley, moved to 608 S. Kent St. in Winchester and enrolled her daughter at Handley High School.
The essay, titled "Vocations for Girls: Cosmetology," was preserved for nearly 75 years in Frederick County Public Schools' records center, but as the decades passed, the document was forgotten.
"A number of years ago, work was undertaken to digitize all student records, including those which had previously been kept in paper form," interim Frederick County Public Schools Superintendent John Lamanna said. "As staff was working to scan documents into our digital system, an essay written by Virginia Patterson Hensley, who became known as Patsy Cline, was discovered."
Realizing the public was being denied an opportunity to see something written by Cline's own hand, the Frederick County School Board voted unanimously on Oct. 4 to donate the document to a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving her legacy, Celebrating Patsy Cline Inc. of Winchester.
"Our hope is that this essay will serve as a reminder to all students to have hopes and dreams ... Not only can they achieve their dreams, they can far exceed them, as was the case with Patsy Cline," Lamanna said Friday morning during a presentation ceremony at the house on South Kent Street where Cline lived with her mother until 1953, when the singer married her first husband, Gerald Cline, and moved out.
"We would like to thank you very much for this very generous gift," Celebrating Patsy Cline President Karen Helm said to Lamanna. "This is very intimate to us and very personal because it's actually in her own handwriting and something that was important to her."
The essay provides a unique glimpse into the mind of a 15-year-old girl who had a powerful singing voice but wasn't counting on using it to make a living. Instead, Cline's ambition in January 1948 was to become a cosmetologist with her own salon.
"A girl who is interested in beauty shop work should have intelligence, be tactful, pleasant, attractive, self-possessed, sympathetic, physically strong and have a good personality," she wrote. "I will get the pleasure of working with others and the money I will receive from it. I will get the pleasure of having my own shop."
Seven-and-a-half years later, Cline set aside her earlier career ambition and released her first single, "A Church, a Courtroom, Then Goodbye." That record was not a hit, but in January 1957, she performed another song, "Walkin' After Midnight," on the CBS television show "Arthur Godfrey's Talent Scouts." The response was overwhelmingly positive and "Walkin' After Midnight" became Cline's first big hit, reaching No. 2 on Billboard's country music chart and No. 12 on its pop music chart.
Cline made several more television appearances in the following months, earning an estimated $10,000 that she gave to her mother to pay off the mortgage of the South Kent Street house.
In early 1957, Cline left her husband after he grew tired of her touring schedule. She came home to Winchester and, on Sept. 15, 1957, married Charlie Dick, who had been working in The Winchester Star's press room. The newlyweds moved to Fort Bragg, North Carolina, then to Nashville, Tennessee.
Following a four-year dry spell on the music charts, Cline's fortunes turned on Jan. 30, 1961, when Decca Records released what would become one of her biggest hits, "I Fall to Pieces." Several more classics followed, including "Crazy," "She's Got You" and "Sweet Dreams," the latter of which provided the title for a wildly successful 1985 biographical movie that starred Jessica Lange.
Cline died on March 5, 1963, in a plane crash near Camden, Tennessee. She and Dick, who passed away on Nov. 8, 2015, are buried side by side in Shenandoah Memorial Park near Winchester.
— The Winchester Star's Cormac Dodd contributed to this report.
