KEEZLETOWN — Laura Wolfe had a huge smile on her face as she drove across the top of a sprawling hillside and swept her arms across her family’s 150 acre “hobby farm.”
The smile hardened ever so slightly into a straight line when she explained that for the first time since purchasing the farm, Every Soul Acres would not be opening for its fall harvest festival due to crop loss from this year’s drought.
“As farmers,” Wolfe said, “we make the real stuff with our hands and our hearts, and it’s important to know the volatility of that.”
According to Wolfe, Keezletown has received the least amount of rainfall within an already record-dry section of the Shenandoah Valley. Every Soul Acres typically reserves 20 acres for a pumpkin patch and sunflower field that entertains thousands of agritourists throughout the fall season. Without irrigation, Wolfe experienced a complete loss in pumpkin plants and heavy loss to sunflowers and evergreen tree seedlings — which are part of an additional 20 acres used for a cut-your-own Christmas tree operation.
Wolfe planted seven different varieties of sunflowers with the hopes of having professional cut flower quality stems and blooms in shades of yellow, white, burgundy and maroon. Unlike other sunflower producers, Wolfe plants her seeds two months later so that the flowers come on at the same time as the pumpkins. Upon close inspection, Wolfe noticed that while the flowers were producing beautiful blooms, they were opening up several weeks early and half as tall as they usually are.
In addition to planting specialty crops, Wolfe raises a small herd of beef cattle on 60 acres — another aspect of the operation affected by drought. Wolfe has been feeding hay to the cattle for weeks, when they should have been munching on pastureland all summer.
“We’re blessed because of our diversity,” Wolfe remarked, “but our heartbeat is to serve the community. With every seed we plant, we allow people to come in and get educated, and it breaks my heart more that the customers can’t come pick than that the crops didn’t make it.”
Wolfe and her husband Bobby both live and work full-time off the farm, but since Wolfe works remotely as a life coach, she has become the overall caretaker of the operation. Wolfe has childhood memories of life on the farm from growing up on a large poultry and black Angus beef operation until the operation downsized with the passing of her father when she was 13 years old.
After graduating with a degree in business from James Madison University, Wolfe moved to Northern Virginia to be part of the business world for a spell. She found her way back to Rockingham County to work in real estate and it was some time after that she felt called into ministry. In 2016, Wolfe and her husband bought a large tract of land that included the former Evergreen Christmas Tree Farm and the property beside it.
“The first thing [God] told me to plant was sunflowers,” Wolfe explained.
The couple spent years clearing fence rows, old trees, an abandoned farmhouse and are still building onto Wolfe’s vision. Even though this growing season didn’t pan out in the way she expected, Wolfe continues to live, learn and remain hopeful for the future.
“My advice is to do whatever you love doing and be able to share it with other people,” Wolfe said. “It’s about paying it forward.”
Every Soul Acres is located at 2411 Flook Lane in Keezletown and plans to open for its regular Christmastime activities this winter.
