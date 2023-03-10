As spring approaches, folks will step outside and take part in the multitude of outdoor activities the Valley has to offer. But before the fun starts, people need to prepare for another springtime occurrence: severe weather.
This week is Virginia's severe weather awareness week, where each day covers a different safety topic. Friday is outdoor weather safety, and officials are sharing some tips on how to prepare for unexpected weather.
It's important to be aware of the day's weather before going out, Brian Mancini, director of Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation, said. If severe weather is expected, it's better to stay indoors and reschedule the sport game or whatever event was planned, he said.
Thunderstorms, and the accompanying high winds and lightning particularly affect the Valley, Mancini said.
The city has two lightning detection systems set up at the Westover Swimming Pool and Smithland Athletic Complex, Mancini said.
"We use that as our expert, our own national weather safety station," he said.
When lightning is detected, a loud siren goes off to alert park guests who are then evacuated from the pool or fields.
"We want to expand it for sure," he said. Hopefully most or all city parks will have a lightning detection system in the future, he said.
When people hear thunder, they are advised to go indoors immediately. Around 64% of lightning fatalities result from outdoor recreation, according to the National Weather Service. A large chunk of that is from water sports and activities. Summer is the most dangerous season for lightning, and most fatalities happen in June, July and August.
Since nowhere outside is entirely safe from lightning, officials advise to take shelter in a vehicle or a substantial, enclosed structure. Folks should not take shelter in small sheds, under isolated trees or in convertible cars, according to NWS. Stay away from tall objects such as towers, fences, telephone poles and power lines.
Mancini pointed out that if someone stands under a tree, lightning could strike a branch and hit them.
High winds are another hazard to look out for, Mancini said. He gave the example of covered tents at outdoor special events — he's seen high winds pick up tents, cinder block weights included, and send them flying. Similarly, inflatable bounce houses could become airborne during a storm.
Keeping cool as temperatures warm up is another safety tip to keep in mind. Folks should drink plenty of water, even if they don't feel thirsty, when outside, NOAA suggests. Symptoms of heat exhaustion include dizziness, thirst, nausea and weakness. If untreated, heat exhaustion can lead to heat stroke.
While it might not be the obvious thought, hypothermia can also happen on cool days. Hypothermia is most likely at very cold temperatures, but it can occur at cool temperatures 40 degrees and above if a person gets chilled from rain, sweat or submerged in cold water.
Anyone is susceptible to severe weather hazards, but anyone can help prevent bad outcomes.
"Don't think it can't happen to you," Mancini said.
