The history of a well discovered by a Woodstock property owner remains murky following visits from a pair of state archeologists on Monday.
Bill Wine, local historian and preservationist, found the well during renovations to an East Court Street property several weeks ago, situated in a block of buildings dating back to 1870 once owned by the Fravel family. The well is still full of water and well preserved, having been covered in a massive 4-inch thick, 6-foot-by-5-foot oval limestone capstone with a hole in the center for the pumping mechanism, Wine said, adding that a neighbor has the remnants of the original water pump in an adjacent building.
In his initial investigation, Wine “grabbed a rope and tied it around a chunk of wood and pulled out 31 feet of wooden suction pipe. It’s all hewn by hand with iron bands around the joints. It’s just a work of art,” he said.
Noting the details of its immense capstone and hand-hewn wooden suction pipe, Wine believes the well could date back to the 1700s when it might have served as a watering hole for travelers and their horses making the journey to and from Fort Valley and as a municipal well for the town of Woodstock.
Wine shared his find with Bob Jolley, the northern regional archeologist for the Virginia Department of Historic Resources who is based in Stephens City. Jolley, in turn, reached out to Brendan Burke, the state’s underwater archaeologist located in Richmond. On Monday, the experts met Wine at the well to try to determine its origins and came away with mixed opinions about the age of the well.
“It has a strange limestone cap — I’ve never seen one like it before — with a small opening that’s about a foot and three inches square, over the top of the well. I think that’s what made Bill think it was older,” Jolley said. But there’s also the possibility that the older capstone was borrowed from an older well and placed on this newer one, theorized Burke.
“Sometimes old technology persists. I can see where they’re both coming from,” said Jolley, adding that he’s interested in learning more about municipal wells of that era.
“What does a well in a town look like? This is the first one I’ve heard of that’s been documented and reported [in the area] and it makes me wonder what others in the area look like,” he said.
For his part, Burke believes the well dates back to the 19th century. After placing an underwater infrared camera into the well, Burke thinks it was dug in support of the block of old buildings owned by the Fravels, which, according to Wine, included a millwork/furniture manufacturing factory, family home and smaller buildings.
“Every one of those buildings would have been drawing from the same well,” Burke said. “It’s a nice and unique example of 19th-century industry in the Shenandoah Valley. There are not a whole lot of wells that were 19th century wells that never got electrified, and that remained. It’s a little time capsule.”
Wine concurs that the well likely served those buildings, but still wonders if it pre-dated the structures, maybe by a lot.
“I’m still leaning toward it being a much earlier well, mainly because of tooling on the stone at the ground level. It’s the same tooling that you see at Belle Grove and other early buildings in the valley,” Wine said, explaining that tool marks were left behind by chisels “that were used to do some very intricate and fine shaping” of limestone when it was freshly quarried from the ground and soft with a high level of workability.
Wine said that the buildings in the immediate area of the well were constructed between 1870-1890 when builders would have had access to circular saws and a “whole host of more modern machinery to work material.” Wine said that images pulled from the well showed wooden components that he suspects were cut in a pre-Civil War era “up and down sawmill,” noting that sawmills after the Civil War were built with circular saws.
Wine is now on a mission to learn as much as he can about the property, scouring deed records in hopes of finding mention of when the well was dug. And he plans to revisit original documents relating to the sale of the land in 1764.
In the meantime, he’ll clean the well’s components and put everything back the way he found it to preserve it in place.
