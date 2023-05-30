Faces 4 Change Hosting Drug-Free Community Youth Leadership Summit

Faces 4 Change will be providing an educational opportunity to local youth.
Faces 4 Change Harrisonburg is a program aimed at reducing substance use among local youth, according to a press release. It was established in 2020 after the Youth Popular Culture Institute gave Harrisonburg a Drug-Free Communities Coalition Grant, the release said.
The second annual Harrisonburg Youth Leadership Summit will take place June 10 at the Lucy F. Simms Continuing Education Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be raffles, freebies, exhibits and interactive activities that engage youth in conversations, sports and games and technology about substance prevention, alternatives to drug use and coping mechanisms, according to the release.
The event is for middle and high schoolers from Harrisonburg, the release said. The event will provide opportunities for leadership and career development through Faces 4 Change’s many local partners, the release said. It will feature a keynote by motivational speaker Dominique Taylor, a senior James Madison University football player, a flyer for the event said.
The Harrisonburg Youth Leadership Summit will feature representatives from the Boys & Girls Club, Futuro Latino, Harrisonburg Parks & Rec, James Madison University and the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Community Services Board, according to the release. The groups, along with Faces 4 Change Harrisonburg, will present information on how they can help build young leaders in the community, the release said.
The event will include a networking lunch for local youth to meet their peers and “make meaningful connections,” the release said. More information about the summit, including a detailed event program, is available online, at faces4change.org/summit. Limited space is available, according to the event’s website, and registration is required. Organizers are also seeking event volunteers, according to the website.
