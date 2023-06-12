On Saturday, a group of middle and high school students came together to address an ever-growing issue in communities across the U.S.: youth substance use.
Faces 4 Change is a drug-free community and comprehensive and recovery act coalition funded by two grants from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The project director and principal investigator, P. Thandi Hicks Harper, explained that it’s a flagship program of the Youth Popular Culture Institute, a nonprofit that aims to bring together resources that will aid in preventing substance youth in young people.
The Faces 4 Change Youth Leadership Summit brought together students from 12 to 18 years old to learn and discuss substance use prevention and peer leadership on Saturday at the Lucy F. Simms Continuing Education Center. The summit had partners from across Harrisonburg, including Open Doors, Molina Healthcare, James Madison University and the City of Harrisonburg; many of which presented at the event and provided prizes for the students.
This is only the second annual summit, Harper said, and is just the beginning of making a youth leader coalition. The program focuses on the risks associated with drug use including marijuana, methamphetamines and opioids, with a focus on fentanyl and lean, a concoction of drugs and candy.
“The ultimate goal is to alleviate what has become a crisis throughout the country,” Harper said. “Let’s work together as a city and change this reality so that we don’t have any more overdoses. So we don’t have anymore, not only fatalities but challenges when it comes to youth engagement.”
At the event, students participated in motivational exercises, dissected hip-hop lyrics, discussed positive habits and heard from community members like law enforcement officers on how substance use has impacted the Harrisonburg community. Harper said they use music like hip-hop, technology, graffiti art and other aspects of popular culture to positively appeal to the youth population.
The theme of this year’s summit was, “Walk the walk. Lead the talk.”
“The whole idea is … How are you youth-led and adult-guided? So have young people really take the lead,” Harper said.
Harper said the program addresses multiple issues, including mental health, from an “edutainment” perspective. The students involved in the program, Harper said, are becoming increasingly empowered, by exploring elements of hip-hop like knowledge of self and reinforcing their self-esteem after seeing their peers succumb to substance use and violence.
“I really think the summit is providing an opportunity to dig deep into your soul and to your spirit,” Harper said. “We as adults, need to provide those opportunities so that they can really feel like ‘I am special.’”
Nate Riddle, the executive director of Open Doors, said he got involved after Open Doors was asked to become a collaborator to represent the nonprofit community. This year’s summit was Riddle’s first time participating, and he said the program has been impactful.
“We’ve done some fun things, but we’ve also had some serious topics covered. But when you do it in a more fun way, I think that just makes it soak in more,” Riddle said. “We want these folks to be thinking about their futures. And that’s the way they can make a difference.”
Riddle said prevention work takes community work and collaboration to continue because it can’t be completed all in one place. The hope is, Riddle said, that the kids that attended the summit will share the message, and make better decisions in the future because of something they learned in the event.
Harper invited the Harrisonburg community to get engaged with Faces 4 Change and the YPCI to be a face for positive change for the youth.
“We welcome [the community] to be a part of what we do. These are our children. Our children are not our past, our children are our now … So how do we work together so that we can create a positive difference in our friendly city?”
