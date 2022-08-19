Timothy Ruebke, former executive director of a local nonprofit, started out as an intern at the same place 30 years ago.
Taking the reins at the FairField Center, a restorative justice program that also runs the Harrisonburg International Festival, Ruebke was known for implementing a number of programs that improved the center formerly the Community Mediation Center, a press release said.
Ruebke stepped down from the executive director position and was recently honored by the FairField Center for his contributions to the organization, according to a Wednesday press release.
The FairField Center is seeking a new person to fill the executive director position, the release said.
“Under Tim’s leadership, FairField Center demonstrated that community mediation is more than just mediation,” Christine Paulson of Resolution Virginia -- a network of restorative justice groups in the state — said in a farewell statement. “It is listening, assessing, engaging, community building, networking and healing.”
