A local nonprofit is not putting on the annual Harrisonburg International Festival this year.
Usually slated in September, the FairField Center announced on July 24 it would not be putting on this year's event, due to some significant shifts in its organization as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic including increased demand for its other services.
"We've been forced to change a lot of things and grow at the same time," said Ingrid Manning, director of operations for the FairField Center.
Hiring a new executive director and lack of self-sustaining level of revenue for the International Festival led the FairField Center's board of directors to table the event that was slated for Sept. 23.
The FairField Center has been presenting the festival since 2010. What started out as an informal potluck in the late '90s has grown to a large-scale festival with performances, food vendors, gifts, cultural demonstrations, craft projects and social services tabling.
The Harrisonburg International Festival was held in a virtual format in 2020 and 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The International Festival has been taking place since the '90s in Hillandale Park. In 2018, the festival started taking place downtown.
Coming out of the pandemic, Manning said, the FairField Center had to implement new technologies to meet its clients' needs while facing more demand for its services.
"[The festival] was the thing that had to wait," Manning said.
The Harrisonburg International Festival started as a way to foster connections and mutual understanding in the community, organizers have said.
Last year's event was slightly scaled-down and took place on the Court Square lawn, with pop-up events throughout town.
Organizers said they will start planning a 2024 International Festival instead. FairField Center Director of Operations Ingrid Manning said the group plans to have the event continue beyond 2024.
"We are counting on the continued participation from community members to ensure that we can establish a sustainable framework for this vibrant community event," the statement from the FairField Center board said.
To get involved with the International Festival slated for 2024, visit www.fairfieldcenter.org or call 540 - 434 - 0059, the statement said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.