Locally and nationally, a large portion of the population is getting older.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau website, the percent of the population over 65 in Rockingham County is 19.5%, according to 2021 estimates. In Harrisonburg, the number is 9.8%.
Nationally, this number has increased over the past 10 years, due to the aging baby-boomer population, the glut of individuals born between 1946 and 1964, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
“We’ve been talking for 20 years now, or longer, that there’s this aging tsunami coming, the baby-boomer generation,” said Kate McDonough, director of programs and services for three regional Alzheimer’s Associations in Virginia. “We’re here. And there’s evidence we’re in the middle of it.”
The aging population has correlated with increased instances and mortality from Alzheimer’s disease, a progressive illness that affects brain function and the most common cause of dementia, a general decline in cognitive function, not associated with normal aging.
“As people get older and live longer, there are more opportunities for dementia to become an issue for people,” said Joyce Nussbaum, director of programs for Valley Program for Aging Services. “As our community ages, it sort of follows naturally that there’s an increase in the numbers of people living with dementia.”
A March 15 annual report from the Alzheimer’s Association affirmed the burden of the disease, which begins with mild cognitive symptoms and progresses to the inability to carry out the basic activities of life like eating or breathing, is growing nationally and in Virginia.
Although this disease generally affects individuals over 65, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, members of the Alzheimer’s Association said the disease is something everyone should pay attention to, no matter their age.
“This is an issue of health throughout the lifespan,” McDonough said. “For our own health, we really need to start paying attention to heart health because the science is showing us that what’s good for our heart health is good for our brain health. They’re very much connected.”
Also, the disease is a burden to family members, who often serve as caretakers for their loved ones. According to the report, 351,000 individuals provided unpaid care to loved ones with dementia in 2021. Their time is valued at over $8 billion, the report said.
“Dementia is a very isolating disease,” Nussbaum said. “The person that’s living with the dementia becomes uncomfortable in social situations and then eventually may have other health issues that require them to stay home more. And they may need care. So then the caregiver has to stay home more as well.”
Carolyn Lam, a 68-year-old retired social worker from Broadway, took care of her husband full-time after he was diagnosed with dementia in 2017. Lam, who said she worked in nursing homes during her career, said family members are impacted emotionally and financially.
“I have training in dementia,” Lam said. “But I tell you what, when it’s your family member, all that knowledge and training and teaching just goes out the window. It takes on such an emotional toll just because it’s like the person is dying in front of your eyes, but they’re still here.”
When her husband started showing aggression due to the progression of the disease, Lam said she was no longer able to care for him in their home. She moved him into assisted living facilities, but said the cost has been a huge and unsustainable burden.
Lam said she pays upwards of $6,000 each month for her husband’s assisted living.
“I never expected any of this,” Lam said. “We have been fortunate that thus far I have been able to [pay], but it’s not going to last.”
She explained that as his disease progresses, her husband might qualify to move into a nursing home, and she can then apply for Medicaid assistance. But as long as he is in assisted living, she must cover all the costs out of pocket.
“Many of us don’t realize the cost of long-term care, the amount on top of retirement we have to save for long-term care,” McDonough said. “As individuals, many of us are unprepared financially to pay for [our own] long-term care. That means that the responsibility could fall on family members.”
Lam said the emotional toll of a dementia diagnosis is something no one can prepare for. However, she said if faced with a diagnosis, people need to be their own advocate and tap into social support networks, like support groups through the Valley Program for Aging Services, a network that provides programming and resources for the local aging population.
“We are working really hard to educate the community through [our] programs,” Nussbaum said. “We can’t fix the issue of not having enough [paid] caregivers, but we can hopefully provide the education that family caregivers need in order to be more confident.”
According to an accompanying special report from the Alzheimer’s Association, titled, “More than Normal Aging: Understanding Mild Cognitive Impairment,” many people fail to recognize the early signs of dementia.
“That’s scary because dementia is not part of normal aging,” Nussbaum said. “That’s another hurdle to getting people to respond well to living with dementia. That speaks to the importance of health education and brain health education, specifically.”
According to McDonough, the Alzheimer’s Association is working to ease the pain of a dementia diagnosis for more people. McDonough said she wants dementia diagnoses to be an ongoing supportive process.
“That’s virtually nonexistent with dementia. That does not exist,” McDonough said. “We want that to become a standard of practice with people who are diagnosed with dementia. The fact that we’re talking about [this issue] now, it’s pretty phenomenal.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.