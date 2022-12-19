WOODSTOCK — The lingering poor economy and rising cost of living have contributed to a record-high number of homeless families seeking and receiving help from Family Promise of Shenandoah County.
The local organization is the 200th affiliate of the nonprofit Family Promise, which is based in Summit, New Jersey. Its motto is “Bringing Families Home” and its mission is “to help families experiencing homelessness and low-income families achieve sustainable independence through a community-based response.”
The local affiliate started in January 2016. Like all other Family Promise affiliates, it serves families with children younger than age 18.
From January through October of this year, it assisted 64 families through its “Help Us Move In” (HUMI) program, which provides the security deposit, first month’s rent and utility deposits for families in need.
That figure is more than double the 31 families that received such assistance in all of 2021.
The number of children served by the local affiliate from January through October of this year totaled 1,255, compared to 458 in all of 2021. Among other endeavors, the organization and its many partners help provide children with school supplies, clothing and Christmas gifts.
“When you think of more than 1,200 kids, that would be more kids than the entire W.W. Robinson Elementary School holds,” Kelly Storey, assistant director and HUMI coordinator at the local FP affiliate, told the Northern Virginia Daily on Dec. 8.
In addition, the number of housing stabilization services the organization provided totaled 623 from January through October 2022, compared to 455 for all of last year.
The stabilization services help families stay housed by providing things such as case management, goal setting and budgeting assistance, as well as food, gasoline and household supplies when a family’s paycheck runs out before the end of the month.
The local affiliate also had through October of this year provided 10 families with temporary hotel stays.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic began, Family Promise partnered with various churches that provided temporary shelter for homeless families.
“With the pandemic, all of that shut down,” said Sherry Arey, the local affiliate’s executive director. “So now our model is scattered sites: we lease apartments and houses around the county. When a family calls and they’re homeless or about to become homeless, if we have a space available, they come into an apartment or a house. It’s not a congregate shelter in any way. They have their own space and they can cook their own meals.”
Family Promise is leasing seven apartments and seven houses in the county for families in need. It provides case management services for the families, with a staff member in the home at least once per week.
“We work to make sure they’re good tenants and figuring all of that out — of how you do that on your own again,” Arey said.
She said Family Promise staff helps parents gain employment, health benefits, driver’s licenses and other necessary items to become self-supportive once more.
In the scattered site model, Family Promise has formed strong relationships with landlords and apartment managers and staff at places such as Woodstock Village, Storey said.
“Some landlords have really taken a leap of faith to do this,” she said. “The benefit for them is that their rent is guaranteed. I would imagine being a landlord just in regular life is tough enough. The pandemic I’m sure put some people just about out of business because people couldn’t pay their rent.”
Arey and Storey said that in recent years, many area landlords in general sold their longtime rental properties to make a better profit.
“We’ve gotten numerous calls from folks that said, “We’ve rented this house for the last 10-15 years at $500 a month. It’s been sold and they’re not going to rent it anymore, but we can’t find any place,”” Arey said.
“Or it’s been sold and now the rent is $1,200, and they could not afford that, obviously,” Storey added.
Once Family Promise moves a family into a house or apartment, staff from the organization begins working on finding stable employment for the parents.
“Then we start working on budgeting, and we start to implement a program fee,” Arey said. “That will increase over time as they become more stable so that, with our support, their program fee eventually will be whatever the rent is that we pay for that unit.”
Family Promise, which mostly is funded by grants, has a goal of having the parents pay for their housing themselves after a number of weeks or months in which Family Promise paid the rent, Arey said.
“We look at each family individually,” she said.
Generally, in Shenandoah County, “You don’t see people pushing shopping carts up and down (Route) 11,” Storey said. “You do see the occasional single or couple walking with their backpacks, but we don’t see families under the viaduct, and so people don’t realize (the extent of the problem). A lot of times when we go out to talk to folks in churches, they are just shocked at the number of families we have helped because you just don’t see homeless families.”
Before they received help from Family Promise, many homeless families in the area stayed overnight in their cars in places such as Walmart parking lots, Storey and Arey said. Other homeless families stayed with family or friends or lived in tents in the George Washington National Forest, they said.
Before becoming the executive director of the local Family Promise affiliate in 2016, Arey had worked for 31 years with Shenandoah County Public Schools. The former teacher and reading specialist retired as the principal of W. W. Robinson Elementary School before joining Family Promise.
In 2020, Storey began serving as the assistant director of the local affiliate after having worked as a teacher for Shenandoah County schools for 20 years and as the division’s supervisor of federal programs for 15 years.
“If you really wanted to know who was homeless in the school, all you had to do was sit down at lunch with a group of kindergartners on a Monday morning and say, “Hey, what did you do this weekend? Where did you sleep this weekend?”” Arey said. “And three, four or five of them (would say), “Oh, I have to stay at grandma’s now, because…””
She and Storey said fear and/or embarrassment prevent many parents of homeless families from self-reporting their homelessness.
“We have some families who have come through this (overall Family Promise) program and those parents are amazing parents,” Storey said. “They are just in a rough patch right now. It’s not like the definition of their life. It’s just the place they’re in right now.”
“Nobody gets up in the morning and says, “OK, today we’re going to become homeless,”” Arey added.
For more information about Family Promise and its programs, call 540-459-4599 or visit www.shenandoahfamilypromise.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.