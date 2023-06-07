FREDERICK COUNTY — The start of summer means fresh fruit and fun pick-your-own opportunities throughout the Shenandoah Valley.
West Oaks Farm Market in Frederick County is open now with a nearly four-acre patch of PYO strawberries, said general manager Levi Snapp.
“We probably have about two weeks left in the season. It normally runs through the middle of June,” Snapp said Thursday. “It’s not a bad crop, but they’re a little smaller because of the colder spring – it stunts them a little bit.”
At Woodbine Farm Market in Strasburg, the strawberry season came about two weeks early. Co-manager Holly Dillender said that covering the farm’s 1-acre strawberry patch during cold snaps this spring resulted in an earlier – and especially tasty – crop.
“We picked yesterday and we’ll pick again tomorrow. We’re not going to have another really big picking, but they are delicious this year,” she said Friday, noting that the farm has a late variety of strawberries that should be available in two weeks. Woodbine Farm grows strawberries on its Frederick County farm and supplies local berries to its market in Strasburg as well as other local markets in the area, Dillender said.
A couple of area farms have plans to offer PYO strawberries next summer. Paugh’s Orchard in Quicksburg announced that it planted 1,500 strawberry plants – 500 each of three different varieties – in preparation for a patch next year.
And Lori Mackintosh of Mackintosh Fruit Farm in Berryville said they’ll plant about an acre of strawberries this fall in preparation for the spring.
“Last fall we didn’t have the time or the room or the help to plant them,” Mackintosh said, adding that a bad, rotted crop last spring also factored into their decision to sit out this spring.
And, while the strawberry season may be nearing an end, the growing season is just beginning at local farms and markets.
At Mackintosh Fruit Farm, the season started at the beginning of May – a month earlier than ever thanks to a greenhouse the farm installed a few years ago, said Mackintosh.
“We’re growing early tomatoes, eggplant, cucumbers, and peppers to get a head start for the off-site Berryville farmers market and to extend the season into the fall,” said Mackintosh.
In terms of fruit, Mackintosh will have PYO sweet cherries available on Thursday – “people go nuts over those things, they go fast,” she said. Next come raspberries, blackberries, peaches, grapes, apples and pears, Mackintosh said, adding that the vegetable garden will also be open for picking later in the season, as will fresh cut flowers and pumpkins in the fall.
West Oaks Farm Market will have PYO blackberries and red raspberries this summer, and, starting in mid-July, a cut-your-own flower patch. The farm will have sunflowers, peaches, apples and pumpkins later in the season, Snapp said, noting that the market’s website and Facebook page are updated with availability.
At Woodbine Farm, sweet cherries are coming in now, Dillender said, adding that a small crop was picked Thursday and she expected the main crop to come in next week. The market will have apricots, peaches, blackberries, plums, black raspberries and apples later in the season, as well as a wide assortment of vegetables.
This story originally ran in The Northern Virginia Daily.
