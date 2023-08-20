Rockingham County Fair’s Farm Tractor Pull was held at 3 p.m. on Saturday. The event lasted until shortly before 6 p.m. and featured tractors as much as 60 years old.
Competitors hooked their tractors up to sleds provided by Allison Sled Rentals and drove forward until the sled bogged them down in the dirt of the track — testing the strength of the tractor.
16-year-old Justin Corl of Waverly competed with his International. He has been driving in tractor pulls for three years.
“We been doing good,” Corl said of his tractor and crew.
Corl’s favorite part of the tractor pull was simple.
“I like the smoke,” he said.
48-year-old Rodney Via of Waynesboro drove his Internatiaonal 1066 in the competition. He has been competing for 13 years.
“It’s a lot of fun all around,” said Via. “You meet a lot of people and a lot of the guys that are pulling in it, you know, that’s about the only time you see ‘em. You see ‘em at every pull, you don’t see ‘em through the winter. And of course, the pulling in general is competitive. But I just show up at the pull and what happens, happens. I don’t really care if I win or not.”
Via added that the competition is always evolving.
“It’s always changed a little bit,” he explained. “But there’s always competition. It’s getting tougher all the time. It’s not always the same people.”
Steve Sweitzer, 55, of Hot Springs, has been coming to watch the tractor pull for years.
“It was a lot hotter last year,” Sweitzer explained. “It’s something to do. I’ll come back in Fall, too,” he added, referring to another event taking place on September 30.
Tara Kaiser, 47, of Cloverdale, said she comes to the tractor pull every year.
“My favorite part is watching people that I know,” said Kaiser. “My dad used to pull. It reminds me of good times, good friends.”
While not everyone was able to win, Rodney Via said that, at the end of the day, it’s okay if they don’t win.
“We all wanna win, but you gotta be realistic,” said Via. “By the time you get to the end of the track, you feel like you won no matter what happens.”
