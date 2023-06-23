RICHMOND — The United States Department of Agriculture announced on Thursday, June 15, that two Virginia businesses are included in a $320 million USDA investment to create new and better markets for agricultural producers and food businesses in 19 states across rural America.
Under the Biden-Harris administration, USDA Rural Development exists to provide loans, loan guarantees and grants to help expand economic opportunities and facilitate the creation of jobs for Americans in rural areas.
“These investments will enable Virginia entrepreneurs and agricultural producers to expand the production capacity of their businesses,” said Perry Hickman — USDA Rural Development Virginia state director. “The increased access to business capital also helps to save and create jobs with a ripple effect on the economic health of rural communities.”
One of the businesses located in Virginia that would benefit from the grant programs is located — and in fact was founded — in the heart of Rockingham County.
Farmer Focus will be receiving $25 million through the USDA's business and industry loan guarantee program. The business and industry loan guarantee program offers loan guarantees to lenders for their loans to rural businesses.
Funding will go toward purchasing additional equipment and refinancing debt for ongoing site modifications that will expand its processing capacity to meet the growing demand for poultry products and help reduce the growing number of poultry imports — which has increased in recent years to cover the increased consumer demand.
This financing will also provide working capital to help Farmer Focus cover construction soft costs and management, contingencies, site work and legal fees associated with the project.
Farmer Focus — formerly known as Shenandoah Valley Organic — is a USDA certified organic chicken processor and wholesaler that operates on a unique commercial business model that allows its farmers to own their flocks.
According to USDA officials, the loan guarantees provided to Farmer Focus, "will help provide more low-cost poultry options for an estimated 84,394 Virginians and improve rural economic health by enabling commercial lenders like banks and credit unions to offer affordable financing to eligible rural businesses."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.