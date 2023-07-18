MCGAHEYSVILLE — School is out and that means summer camp is in.
In fact, it is not unheard of for some children to spend their whole vacation participating in church camps, sports camps, horse camps, scout camps, craft camps and everything in between.
Emerald Hill
More than 20 kids were guided through feeding chickens, collecting eggs, brushing pygmy goats, planting zinnia seeds and otherwise playing in the grass and the dirt at Emerald Hill Farm during its first week of Young Farmers Camp held July 10–14. For the past six years, Jenni Rosson and her husband Cody Rosson have been testing the waters as first generation farmers and slowly turning their backyard into a small subsistence farm that's a safe place where kids can play and experience life on the farm.
Growing up, Rosson moved around several different states before settling in Virginia and remembers having a handful of farm animals while living in West Virginia at 8 years old. Even so, neither her nor her husband can say that they have ever been farmers themselves.
Rosson has a long history of working in early childhood care, so combining her love of animals with her and her husband's newly purchased property made perfect sense. At the time, her two daughters — who are currently 8 and 5 years old — were much smaller.
"It just came to me in the middle of the night," said Rosson. "One thing I saw that was lacking in the Valley was that there weren't many programs for that 3 to 4 year old age group."
Rosson tossed around the idea with her husband about turning Emerald Hill into an event center for weddings and reunions, but that idea was replaced with something a little more passion-driven. After some encouragement from other moms that had made the same observations about the lack of camps for youngsters, Rosson decided to start a camp on her farm exclusively for children 3 and 4 years old.
For the first two years, Rosson's farm camps were geared toward younger children and grew in popularity as parents heard about the unique summer camp opportunity that Emerald Hill provided. As her camps progressed, Rosson realized that her itty bitty campers who kept coming back were aging out, and that's when she introduced camp sessions for older kids as well.
In 2020, Emerald Hill Farm was one of the only camps in the area that were allowed to remain open since it operates outdoors.
This year — filled with seven camps from June to August — is Rosson's fifth summer of inviting campers to her six acre farm. Rosson has 126 campers signed up for the whole summer so far.
Rosson pointed out that her farm really had been built from the ground up and much of the construction work had been done by her husband — who also holds a full-time job at Molson-Coors. Additions to the property include a large awning for the barn and lots of fencing and housing for goats, ducks, rabbits, chickens, an emu, a kitchen garden and "barnyard" outfitted with a playhouse shaped like a tractor and sandbox filled with farm equipment and even a little wooden "animal hospital."
"As a past preschool teacher," noted Rosson, "I believe that play is one of the most important aspects where a kid can learn all sorts of things including just how to function in the world and growing their imaginations."
Every day at farm camp looks a little different, but Rosson's program is set up to host participants Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and every activity is rooted in an agricultural theme. One project that Rosson decided to try for the first time this year was an adopt-a-farm-animal lesson where each camper randomly selected a Popsicle stick labeled with a different farm animal to learn about and care for during the week.
"The fun part for me are the kids who have never seen a farm before and teaching them where their food comes from," Rosson said. "They've never seen a chicken and definitely not held one even though they open up their refrigerator and see eggs in there every day. When they come to camp, they actually get to pluck the egg out of the coop that could potentially be in their fridge one day."
Rosson agreed that it was beneficial to expose children to concepts of agriculture and farm life at an early age, and Emerald Hill provides the unique opportunity to showcase just that on a child-sized scale that also shows how farming doesn't have to just take place on hundreds of field acres.
"They are learning, but my big thing is inspiring," Rosson voiced, "and when they come to camp and say that they want to be farmers when they grow up, I feel like I am doing something right. [My hope is to] continue to spread interest in backyard farming until we can get back to having more people who grow their own food. The biggest impact [I see myself making] is that they would go out and tell all their little friends to come to camp too and we just keep cultivating all these young farmers."
Simple Hill
On the opposite side of the county — just north of Harrisonburg — a much smaller group gathered under a white canopy finishing up their projects from fiber farm summer camp hosted by Simple Hill Farm also the week of July 10–14.
Heidi Lantz-Trissel grew up in the city of Harrisonburg and moved to the current farm location in 2011. An interest in fiber and fiber arts came to her as a college student when she first learned to knit. As an adult, Lantz-Trissel had the opportunity to apprentice with another local lady who owned Angora goats and sheep and that's where she was exposed to more advanced skills such as spinning and weaving.
While maintaining a background in social work, Lantz-Trissel went on to be the owner of a yarn store in town for several years before having to close its doors so she could focus on raising her first born. Having moved to a farm, she started raising Suffolk sheep as a trial for her final goal of owning fiber sheep.
The first members of her Merino flock came to the farm in 2018. Simple Hill's flock currently consists exclusively of 29 Merino sheep that are a variety of different colors — browns, grays and whites — and raised for the sole purpose of harvesting wool to be turned into yarn that is sold by the farm at fiber festivals and online.
What makes Lantz-Trissel stand out from the rest of the herd is that her fiber products — though processed by a milling company based out of Vermont — are naturally dyed with flowers planted throughout her small orchard and of course that each year she invites children to her farm to learn about the process too.
"A couple of years ago," Lantz-Trissel said, "I realized that everything I was doing were crafty kinds of things that kids could easily do too and I thought that offering summer camps would be a really nice addition to the farm."
Simple Hill's farm fiber camp ran from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday through Friday and each day started with a visit to the sheep. Lantz-Trissel noted that the contents of each camp is catered toward what the campers are interested in, so this session's crew created felted coin purses, dyed yarn with hand-picked indigo and crafted mini Merino sheep ornaments. By the end of the week, each kid had a brown paper bag filled with projects to take home.
"Farm camp is beneficial to kids because it's a lot of creativity," remarked Lant-Trissel, "but it's also just showing them the magic of nature and what plants can do. They see the sheep that eat grass that produce fiber [that is then dyed by flowers and made into something that is unique and beautiful]."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.