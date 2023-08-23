MOUNT CRAWFORD — Barry Koogler comes from a long line of Valley farmers. He became the second generation to work Thistle Haven Farm when he purchased it from family members 10 years ago.
His operation includes beef cattle, turkeys grown for the Virginia Poultry Growers Cooperative and traditional crops such as corn, soy and hay. This year, however, Koogler added four acres of sunflowers to a field that borders East Timber Ridge Road, with the goal of raising money for a youth center at New Beginnings Church.
The center will include a gym, an indoor play center, and space for community activities. It will provide the congregation with a new spacious lobby featuring a café and kitchen and an expanded worship center.
"Building this youth center is quite an endeavor," Koogler said, "So I thought this would be a creative way to raise funds for our church."
The sunflower field at Thistle Haven Farm is open to the public seven days a week, from dawn to dusk. Parking is available along its gravel driveway and in front of the cattle barn. Koogler mentioned that people are welcome to take pictures and pick flowers to enjoy and anyone wishing to leave a free-will donation to go toward the youth center can do so by sliding money into the box sitting on top of a flower stand his wife — Farrah Koogler — has been selling cut flowers from for years.
According to Koogler, the sunflowers have reached the tail-end of their season, but he is confident that there will still be plenty of beautiful blooms to take home for the next week or so.
Thistle Haven Farm is located at 5726 East Timber Ridge Road in Mount Crawford.
