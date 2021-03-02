Organizers of a farm equipment museum planned at the Shenandoah County Fairgrounds seek to honor the county’s history while attracting new interest in agriculture.
The effort is being led by the nonprofit Massanutten Antique Tractor & Gasoline Engine Club.
With a structure already built, the goal now is to raise funds to finish the inside and build the museum, said Lou Kocon Jr., club treasurer, and his wife, Janet Kocon, who is on the club’s board of directors.
“It’s actually going to be a museum for antique tractors [and] implements kind of to scale,” said Janet Kocon.
She said it will show “how farming was done in the valley.”
Tom Eshelman, general manager of the Shenandoah County Fair Association, said he approached the club with the idea.
“The mission statement of the fair is preserving agriculture,” Eshelman said.
With an aging membership and not many young people coming in, he said, “We recognized a need and we approached them about it for an opportunity to continue agriculture via their tractors.”
He said he saw it as a way for people growing up in the county to learn from their parents and grandparents.
“Wouldn’t it be great to have a legacy?” he recalled asking the club’s members.
Eshelman envisions the museum as something accessible to the community, so its agricultural past can “carry forth and live on.”
The building will also host club meetings and be a part of community-wide events at the fairgrounds in Woodstock.
“This would reach out to others,” Eshelman said.
The club raised funds to build the structure but needs to raise more money before moving forward with the building interior.
The COVID-19 pandemic has “kind of put a kibosh” on fundraising, said Janet Kocon.
In past years, the club held a tractor show and other in-person fundraisers.
“That’s all been put on hold because of the virus,” she said.
“But we’re doing the best that we can,” she explained.
A recent raffle of farm equipment and other items raised some funds.
“Members have made donations, and then we approached local businesses that made donations,” she said.
The club formed a committee to finish up the inside of the building, and plans include selling bricks to personalize the museum site with the names of its supporters.
“We’re hoping to do a yard sale in the spring,” she said.
Three barbecued chicken dinners are also planned for April 3, May 8 and June 19.
“We usually get a good turnout for those, because everybody loves barbecued chicken,” she said.
Like Eshelman, she said the club has a goal of being “a presence” in the community, particularly for younger generations.
Eshelman expects the museum to be open for events at the fairgrounds, such as Autumfest, tractor pulls and the Shenandoah County Fair at the end of August.
It’ll be “pretty cool community outreach,” he said.
“Ultimately, we think it’ll be an asset.”
Contact the club at massanuttenantiquetractor.com or at 540-465-5066. The club is also on Facebook under Massanutten Antique Tractor Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.