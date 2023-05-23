There is a silent enemy of the farm community encroaching onto rural homes and poisoning once tight-knit families and communities.
It is more unpredictable than a damaging thunderstorm and as viral as an outbreak. It is as invasive as a weed that, once it takes root, it can feel nearly impossible for the laborer to get rid of. That silent enemy is a state of poor mental health that takes on the forms of depression, alcoholism and abuse.
Leslie Neff — a poultry farmer in Rockingham County — fought battle after battle against that silent enemy and prevailed.
“When I think of mental health now versus when I got started,” Neff said, “[I realize that] it is a necessity now. I didn’t realize I was broken until I was really far gone.”
According to recent studies, the suicide rate among American farmers is two to three and a half times higher than the rest of the workforce. Though mental health is an issue that has affected farmers for generations, only in recent years has it been brought to the front pages and been treated as a legitimate topic of discussion amongst local agricultural organizations.
In observance of Mental Health Awareness Month, The American Farm Bureau Federation released an article reminding farmers that a small gesture can go a long way for a loved one who’s not okay and encouraged its members to reach out to fellow farmers who are struggling. The federation’s Farm State of Mind initiative — adopted from Bayer in 2020 — established an online resource directory for different mental health helplines in rural areas across the country.
While the stigma surrounding mental health among rural adults has decreased in the past few years, a majority of the surveyed population still agree it is an obstacle to seeking help.
Virginia has been working to break down that stigma as well with the introduction of an Agrisafe helpline that has information specific to the commonwealth available to Virginia farmers 24/7 who are struggling with mental-health-related dilemmas.
Neff — who wore a navy tank top, jeans and yellow chicken-printed rubber boots — walked down a gravel lane towards her ladies in waiting, with the dog following closely behind.
She opened the door to the first of two metal-roofed breeder houses and pulled a cart laden with eggs from out of the cooler. With the flip of a switch, eggs that had been laid and rolled gently out of the nesting box were pulled by a skinny conveyor belt from one end of the hen house through a small hole in the wall and onto the table where Neff stood.
It’s a simple technology that works really well until it doesn’t work at all.
Neff has been working with poultry since she was 17 years old. Unlike many of the lifetime farmers in the area, she was not raised by a family well-versed in agricultural practices. Neff was reared by a single father, a veteran of the U.S. military. She played with horses as a teenager, but when she decided to hatch her first batch of eggs, she realized she had found her true purpose.
“Farmers aren’t made,” stated Neff, “they’re born.”
Neff spent nine years jumping through a myriad of hoops to be able to get a loan to purchase her current farm.
As a commercial breeder, her main revenue are the fertile eggs laid by more than 7,000 hens split into two houses that are picked up twice a month by a corporate truck to be hatched for broiler operations spread across the state. The hens — along with 800 roosters — are in Neff’s care from the time they are 20 to 65 weeks old. She spends several hours a day, twice a day, grading eggs. Grading refers to the process of inspecting each egg for defects and placing it in a tray where it is loaded onto the racks of a cart and rolled back into the cooler to be stored at 67 to 68 degrees fahrenheit.
It was not until she had her poultry operation up and running, though, that the trouble began to set in.
“I became a farmer for the childcare,” Neff said. “Farming was built to raise a family on anyways.”
Neff has four children total, and when they were still small, she realized that her ex-husband didn’t share in her passion for farming like she thought he did. As time wore on, he became violent and she noticed an increase in his alcohol intake. She said that left her to care for the farm and her family on her own.
With a look that can only be equated to dread in her eyes, she recalled the great fear that possessed her household in the months leading up to her divorce. That time in her life was a huge wake-up call, she said.
“We had to stay here, and we had to stick it out,” Neff remembered.
Farmers don’t have the pleasure of leaving whenever they want to. In fact, before Neff was able to install automatic generators on her farm, she wasn’t able to stray more than twenty minutes away from work — which also happened to be home.
By that point, Neff’s mental health had been completely shattered, she said. Even after the most dangerous part of her situation had been removed, she couldn’t eat and she couldn’t sleep. The person she had spent the last 15 years of her life with was gone, and it was out of her control. The worst part, according to Neff, was the comments people made about her appearance. Having not eaten in days upon days, she lost a noticeable amount of weight, and instead of asking about her situation, people on the outside looking in told her how “good” she looked.
“People don’t judge you when you break an arm,” expressed Neff, “but they will shame you when you are broken because of something like this.”
Thankfully, a close friend of Neff’s — who did social work at the time — did reach out and did encourage her to see a doctor and start visiting a therapist. Neff took her friend’s advice with more than a grain of salt and that’s when her mental health journey took a turn for the better. With some good-natured grief from her son Creed Combs, Neff started blogging as a means of processing her thoughts.
“It’s better that she blogs than fall into other farmers’ coping mechanisms, which is alcohol,” Combs said.
Substance abuse is all too common in rural America and tends to slip under the radar in the shadow of more serious matters like suicide.
The common person on the street may wonder why a farmer — of all professions — is more of a statistic than the urban employee. After all, spending time outdoors has been proven in studies to reduce stress. What the common person on the street doesn’t realize, Neff explained, is that a farmer rarely gets a day off and their livelihood is more often than not at the mercy of forces beyond their control. For Neff, the biggest point of stress is her finances.
Neff has zero control over market prices and working for a corporation means that she doesn’t own anything except the infrastructure she installed herself, so even if she wanted to find some way to increase her profit margins, she simply couldn’t. She finds herself constantly planning and saving — and worrying — for the future.
“You don’t worry about your paycheck next week — you worry about your paycheck next September,” Neff said.
As the productivity of her laying hens decreases throughout the season Neff had to start saving for summer expenses in January. At the beginning of they year, Neff was collecting nearly 6,000 eggs each day. This month, her average egg totals have begun to slowly drop off to 4,500 daily.
“To be honest with you,” expressed Neff, “when it happened to me, I didn’t want to tell anybody that I needed help. As a matter of fact, I had a total mental break trying to deal with somebody that had developed a major drinking problem and became unpredictable and I started going to see a therapist in Harrisonburg because I didn’t know what else to do. I couldn’t function. [My therapist] gave me words and terminology and thinking that I was not familiar with,” explained Neff, “and coupling that with seeing a physician gave me the tools I needed. It all worked out eventually.”
Neff was diagnosed with complex PTSD, yet she refused to let it stop her from working poultry like she had always done.
“Whether your stress is about your farming operation or its family stuff or both, it’s okay to find somebody in the professional world that does that for a living and go talk to them and learn the tools that you need to compartmentalize [whatever it is you are going through]. Some of these people will even talk to you on the phone, because some of us can’t leave [our farm] to make the appointments,” she said.
Farming is no walk through the daisies and for those that are struggling, there is help available. They just have to be willing to speak up and speak out about it, Neff said.
“If I had anything to say, it’s that you don’t have to be a martyr [and sacrifice your mental health]. Sometimes there’s just nothing left of someone who is trying to run a farm and raise a family, because it’s seven days a week. There are no weekends here. There never is, and I can’t tell the number of times I’ve gotten ready to leave and have had to tell my kids that mom has to stay. It took a lot for me to want to go and talk to someone,” Neff said.
For more information about the mental health support available for Virginia famers through the AgriSafe Network, visit their website at www.agrisafe.org
(1) comment
Too bad so many laws keep farmers like her from growing peaceful crops like hemp for fuel and products, instead she's stuck in a stinkhole every day and the mentally disturbing knowledge of how many animals are killed for "food". Animals get all their protein from plants. Hemp hearts grown in Canada have more nutrients than any animal product.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.