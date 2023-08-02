STRASBURG — A federal agency says cracking in a natural-gas pipeline likely caused a section in Strasburg to explode on July 25.
The U.S. Department of Transportation's Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, Office of Pipeline Safety, issued a corrective action order to TC Energy Corp. on Friday laying out what the company needs to do in light of the incident. The order also provides more details about the rupture and subsequent fire caused when the natural gas released into the air and what company employees did in response.
“The cause of the failure is currently unknown, but based on initial observations of the failed pipe, environmental cracking is the suspected cause of the incident,” the corrective action order states.
TC Energy has issued statements about the incident over the last few days, the most recent posted to its website on Monday afternoon. Columbia Gas Transmission LLC, a subsidiary of TC Energy, notified customers on Sunday with an update on the pipeline explosion, according to the statement. Following integrity and safety reviews as well as planning in coordination with the federal Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety administration, TC Energy continues to work to return to service the adjacent parts of its pipeline system not directly affected by the incident, the update states.
The federal order requires that Columbia Gas shut down the affected segment of the pipeline until authorized and reduce the operating pressure in the line. Columbia must submit a restart plan to include patrolling the isolated segment and surveilling the pipeline as operators increase pressure during the restart. The order requires the company to submit an analysis of the root cause of the failure and a remedial work plan.
TC Energy plans to operate the pipelines in the affected area at reduced pressure to follow the federal agency’s corrective action order, according to the statement. The company informed its customers about the activity and continues to work with them regarding any additional effects they may encounter, according to the statement.
“We continue to work with local responders and agencies as we progress our investigation, determine plans to repair the impacted pipeline and safely return the system to normal operations,” TC Energy says in its update statement.
TC Energy has had approximately 50 workers at the site since the initial response. Late last week, TC Energy reported that workers removed an affected section of the pipe and will transport it to a third-party lab for analysis.
The federal agency issued the corrective action order to require Columbia Gas to take necessary actions to protect the public, property and the environment from potential hazards associated with the rupture of its 26-inch natural gas pipeline, the document states.
The pipeline ruptured at approximately 8:40 a.m. near Interstate 81 in Strasburg. The fire created by the released gas resulted in the closing of both directions of the highway for about two hours. The rupture ejected several pieces of pipe, totalling 250 feet, which landed on the pipeline right-of-way. No injuries, fatalities or evacuations were reported.
Preliminary findings in the investigation indicate that Columbia Gas workers in the control room saw a sudden drop in pressure on their monitoring system at approximately 8:42 a.m. indicating a possible failure of the line, the order states. Personnel several minutes later saw fire and smoke coming from the nearby Strasburg Compressor Station. The control room personnel closed a valve upstream of the failure location. Operational personnel arrived at the scene of the failure at 9:06 a.m., the order states.
This story originally ran in The Northern Virginia Daily.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.