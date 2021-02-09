The city of Harrisonburg has been awarded federal funds under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program, according to a press release.
The selection was made by a national board that is chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives of the American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA; The Jewish Federations of North America; The Salvation Army; and United Way Worldwide.
A local board will determine how the funds are to be distributed to eligible nonprofits in Harrisonburg.
About $17,387 has been allocated by the Emergency Food and Shelter Program to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in Harrisonburg.
The local board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.
Under the terms of the grant from the national board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must: be private voluntary nonprofit; be located in and serve residents of Harrisonburg; be eligible to receive federal funds and provide agency federal tax ID number and their DUNS number; meet financial accounting standards; demonstrate the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs; and meet required documentation and reporting standards for use of federal funds.
Agencies interested in applying for local Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds should contact Salvation Army Captain Harold Gitau at harold.gitau@uss.salvationarmy.org or 434-3779.
— Staff Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.