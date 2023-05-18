Two Harrisonburg Fire Department stations are now protected by fire sprinklers thanks to a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the city announced in a press release.
The grant, valued at $181,000, was obtained through the Assistance to Firefighters Grant program, coupled with funding from the Virginia Aid to Localities program, an annual contribution funded through fire-related insurance coverage based on population. Fire Station #2, located on Pleasant Valley Road, and Fire Station #3, located on Lucy Drive, began installation of the sprinklers earlier this year, the press release explained.
The project helps make the Harrisonburg community safer in a number of ways.
“Placing fire sprinklers in these stations accomplishes three critical goals,” Fire Chief Matthew Tobia explained. “First, it safeguards the lives of the firefighters who occupy the fire stations 24 hours a day; second, it ensures that critical infrastructure the city relies upon to provide service is not destroyed by fire; and finally, it demonstrates our commitment to advocating for fire sprinklers in all structures, including homes and businesses.”
“Using federal and state grant monies to have fire sprinklers installed in these fire stations represents a creative strategy to improve our community’s resiliency without impacting other equally important projects,” Harrisonburg City Manager Ande Banks said. “I applaud the team who pursued the grant and subsequently led the project through completion, including Mike Brady, Deputy Fire Marshal Mike Armstrong, and Fire Administrative Officer Paul Helmuth.”
According to the United States Fire Administration, “Fire stations are often just as susceptible to fires as other structures. On average, 150 fires per year occur in fire stations. (Probably many more small ones go unreported.) The most common hazard is a fire that starts within an apparatus. Another leading cause is kitchen appliances left on during a response. Some of these fires have resulted in substantial damage and sometimes personnel injuries.”
The project, valued at approximately $290,000, was awarded through a competitive bidding process to Lantz Construction, in Broadway, in partnership with Anne Arundel Fire Protection, Inc., and Mid-Valley Electric. Mather Architects provided the architectural design work and consulting. Harrisonburg Public Utilities and Harrisonburg Public Works contributed significantly to the project with site work at both stations, the press release stated.
