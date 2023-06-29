BLACKSBURG — To the same effect of a college, trade school or high school diploma, degrees can represent important benchmarks in an FFA members' education.
State degrees are awarded to members by each state association and are open to members in 11th grade or higher who are involved in chapter leadership, state level activities and community service, and who complete a set number of hours of instruction and SAE — or supervised agricultural experiences.
The following FFA members representing chapters from across Rockingham County earned their state degrees during the 97th Virginia FFA State Convention session four on Thursday, June 22:
- Creed Combs — Broadway
- Ethan Foltz — Broadway
- Cole Knicely — Broadway
- Ciara Lazaro–Blas — Broadway
- Erica Wood — Broadway
- Nathan Zerkel — Broadway
- Emma Cude — East Rockingham
- Maryahnna Rothgeb — East Rockingham
- Grayson Long — Massanutten Technical
- Chloe Shepard — Spotswood
- Mackenzie Crawford — Turner Ashby
