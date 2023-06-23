ELKTON — Summertime is a very common time of year for people of all ages to get a hair cut, but a young local had a cut with a purpose.
Old timers might recall sitting in a kitchen chair on the front porch while their mom went to town with a pair of scissors, watching their locks fall to the floor and then scooping up the strands of hair and running them over to the garden to keep the rabbits away. Today, it's more likely that a family just goes to their trusted stylist at a nearby salon and let the professionals take charge of the cutting. In either scenario, that discarded hair goes somewhere.
Tessa Morris — a fifth grader at Cub Run Elementary — decided that she wanted her hair to go to a child in need.
Summer vacation had just started for young Tessa Morris when she climbed into the leather chair at Studio K and Co. on June 4 and watched her stylist in the mirror band off two ponytails that were each nine inches long.
Tessa Marris' mom — Megan Morris — explained that Tessa Morris had been thinking about cutting hair for some time.
When the idea came up that Tessa Morris could donate it in honor of her cousin, they were worried that she wouldn't have enough — but a quick measurement at the salon revealed that she did.
Mathew McQuillian — Tessa Morris' cousin — was diagnosed with leukemia at just four years old and has been undergoing treatment since earlier this spring.
"[Maty] always had long, curly hair that I know his mom adored," said Megan Morris, "and now that is going away slowly. I am really proud of [Tessa] for being selfless."
With Leukemia being recognized as one of the most common childhood cancers, McQuillian is among the 4,000 children diagnosed with the disease in American each year. Tessa Morris donated her hair to a non-profit organization based in Michigan called Children With Hair Loss that was founded in 2000 by a woman who watched her own niece undergo chemotherapy treatment.
There are more than 50 salons across the state of Virginia who participate in donating hair to Children With Hair Loss whose mission is, "covering young heads to heal young hearts."
