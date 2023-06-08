Fifth-Graders Perform Colombian Dance For Graduation

Red and white dresses twirled along to the sounds of drums and maracas in a song that encouraged parents and audience members alike to dance, cheer and clap along.
The small group of dancers, all fifth graders from Keister Elementary School, held smiles on their faces as they rehearsed and performed a traditional Colombian dance. With the help of their teacher, Cesar Salazar Cortes, the nine dancers got an opportunity to perform during their fifth-grade graduation all while leaving and exploring a whole new culture.
The dance, called Cumbia, is Colombia’s national dance and is a blend of European, African and Indigenous cultures. Salazar Cortes is from Colombia and used to dance folkloric Colombian dances before COVID-19.
Salazar Cortes had been working with this class for two years — first as their fourth-grade teacher before he was moved up to fifth grade and wanted to do something special with the group. Salazar Cortes said the dance was a good opportunity to show what the students had been learning over the last two years while also exploring Colombian culture.
“So we share our culture, we try to promote this sense of community to the kids because sometimes they don't know what they have from their cultural background,” Salazar Cortes said. “So when we promote our culture, they feel identified with themselves.”
After introducing the idea to Keister’s principal and Salazar Cortes’s teammate — both of whom were supportive of the idea — he enlisted the help of Milena Santa María, a first-grade teacher who’s also from Colombia. Santa María said the students were committed and excited about participating in the dance.
“It has been a great experience for us, not only as teachers but also because it's about our culture,” Santa María said. “So we're always proud to see our students just respecting and open to new cultures.”
Salazar Cortes said when he first invited students to participate and learn the dance, he wasn’t expecting much interest but ended up with nine students for the performance. Even shy students, Salazar Cortes said, volunteered and were excited to participate. Before performing at the fifth-grade graduation June 8, the group worked on the dance for roughly a month.
“It's been very hard work … some kids never have danced before, but they are doing great,” Salazar Cortes said.
All nine of the students — Nathaniel Azpeitia, Laura Lee, Nicole Serna, Heidy Luviano, Elena Briones, Annie Robinson, Hailey Sagastume, Celeste Garcia and Alishan Corona said they enjoyed learning and performing the dance.
“It’s kind of cool because we've had [Salazar Cortes for] two years and we've been learning Spanish for five years and so it's kind of cool to show that we've done,” Robinson said.
Performing the dance made many of the students nervous when they were unsure about what to do, but they ended up having fun performing in front of their friends and family.
“I was getting prepared, and it was kind of nerve-racking, then when I got out there, I had fun spending time with my friends,” Serna said.
Although none of the students were from Colombia like their teachers, Salazar Cortes said exploring Colombian culture helped connect other Latino students to their families and cultures. He said many times students would come to him and ask if Colombian culture had similarities with the experiences their parents told them about. Garcia, a Honduran student, said she enjoyed exploring a culture that was different but similar to her own.
Salazar Cortes said the dance helped show students that culture wasn’t just about language or food and that cultural experiences like Cumbia weren’t limited to those who were from Colombia.
“This is what we trying to promote in our classrooms … that culture is for everyone. So culture doesn't have a label. It has many things to share,” Salazar Cortes said. “That's what we're trying to show to the rest of the community, to other visitors who come: this is for everyone.”
