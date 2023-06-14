Two years ago, if someone happened upon a Rockingham County School Board meeting, they might find all-out brawls during public comment periods. From COVID-19 to gender identity, the Rockingham community faced contentious meetings and broken relationships, all culminating in the Community Dialogue Initiative — a group aimed at fostering kindness and understanding amid difficult conversations.
Now, after 18 long months of work, the Community Dialogue Initiative presented its findings to the school board on Monday, advocating for continued robust conversations and inclusive communities.
The group, facilitated by adjunct Eastern Mennonite University faculty Catherine Barnes, sprouted out of these school board verbal fighting matches and started with an advisory planning group of six members. The group expanded to a core group of 23, then expanded again, eventually holding three large dialogue sessions with the community to discuss the issues impacting public education.
Groups of eleventh graders from RCPS were also involved in the project, which Barnes said allowed adults to gain insight into the student experience.
What resulted was several reports and presentations addressing the guiding question: “How best to create a safe and caring environment for all RCPS students in ways that are consistent with the law (eg, equal protection, no discrimination on basis of sex) while also considering the diverse values and perspectives of the Rockingham community.”
All of the reports and presentations from the initiative are posted on the RCPS Community Dialogue Initiative website.
Barnes said the group realized quickly that many of the issues stemmed from a breakdown of trust, situational stressors like COVID-19 and national polarization and rapidly changing times.
“Much of the question seemed to come down to, how does that community come together, stay strong and all of the values that people see as the greatest strength, again and again, of Rockingham County which, in fact, are around the community and service, remain at the forefront?” Barnes said.
Barnes said the group got into much deeper, less “sound bite” oriented topics like those on social media, by focusing on personal experiences, which changed how people engaged and respected each other.
Barnes presented several questions that came out of the dialogue, many addressing the roles of schools and families in public education. The questions addressed everything from the dichotomy of childhood innocence and critical thinking to how schools can teach controversial topics while avoiding perceptions of bias.
“I think everybody in that dialogue recognized that there’s no simple answers,” Barnes said. “But if you get the balance, right, there’s great strength for the students and for all on the system.”
Dee Grimm and Amanda Ritchie, two members of the advisory group, presented “ideas to spark change” that came out of the dialogue groups; a list of 16 ideas that the school division could implement to help facilitate productive conversations in the future.
Among the “ideas to spark action” were organizing more regional dialogue groups for schools to find common groups, find ways for teachers parents and students to sit in dialogue with each other, increase awareness for support systems, create restorative justice disciplinary processes and recognize the tension between student autonomy and parental authority.
Grimm said it was surprising how many topics and ideas reemerged throughout each dialogue group.
“These are not one-time things,” Grimm said. “These came up over and over and over again, in different table combinations with different groups of people.”
Throughout this process, Barnes said she wanted to encourage a sense of hopefulness for parents who may have dreaded engaging with public education because of the controversies.
“One of the things that I could tell again and again and again, is how responsive the school personnel were to concerns that parents were bringing,” Barnes said. “And the notion again and again, that instead of just putting something up on social media, talk to your teacher, talk to the principal … reengage in schools, because you’ll probably find that actually, there’s a lot more willingness to listen and to respond to parents than they may believe.”
As other school divisions navigate similar issues, Barnes encouraged those divisions to study the process RCPS went through, which created a “slower, steadier and more resilient process” that took a lot of attention and care.
Ultimately, the final presentation from the group ended with a call to action, asking the school division to implement continued dialogue groups, a community dialogue point person for the school board and sharing and reviewing the reports with school personnel.
“Part of our hopes [are] — in addition to fostering this process and letting it continue these great ideas here,” Grimm said. “I hope that school administrators, faculties, everybody, just picks up on these things and communities and says, ‘Yeah, we could do that here.’ And makes it happen because that’s where the changes will come.”
