BRIDGEWATER — Putting on the most impressive summer lawn party for miles around is not always fun and games and the volunteers who rise to the occasion year after year are just as seasoned as the chicken that sells as quickly as it fries.
This year marks the 85th annual Bridgewater Volunteer Fire Company lawn party. Every penny raised will go directly into serving the community by providing the fire station with nearly 30% of its annual income. While thousands of people make the annual pilgrimage to the lawn party, many may not know about the amount of dedicated work that goes into ordering supplies, booking bands and cleaning the grounds before the four-day event.
Josh Shank is the head of organizing the Bridgewater lawn party this year — alongside Shawn Rhodes and Doug Martin — and explained that preparing for this event happens on a rolling 16-month basis.
"Things happen [at the lawn party and leading up to the lawn party] that don't necessarily mean anything when they happen," Shank said, "but the memories they create last a lifetime. It's a team effort for a community event."
Crew members gathered for one such scheduled work detail on the evening of Wednesday, June 28, to wash several of the grounds' buildings and sanitize the massive fryer inside the chicken shack responsible for producing fried chicken that attracts folks from every corner of the county and beyond. According to Vicki Craun — who has been working the lawn party for more than 40 years — the best time to order chicken is Friday night when the oil is good and hot and full of flavor but hasn't been overworked.
Aside from tips about the best time for chicken, Vicki Craun explained that the secret to having the best lawn party is having a staff that works — and sometimes even fights — like family. The Bridgewater lawn party represents a heritage and a wealth of knowledge that has been passed down from generation to generation, she said.
"It's pleasing to see all the volunteers come together to make it one of the greatest lawn parties ever," Vicki Craun said.
One prime example of this is Lenford Grady — who has been frying chicken since 1988 and has worked behind-the-scenes at each lawn party since the '70s. His son was right beside him cleaning out the fryer during Wednesday's work detail.
While there is much to celebrate, this year's lawn party also takes on a somber note since former chairman Charlie Craun passed away unexpectedly in February.
"A lot of people say that great trees fall with a lot of noise, and they do," recalled Shank, "but that is nothing compared to the silence that follows. That silence hangs in our hearts for the remainder of our life on this earth. I used to go up to Charlie's house any day, any time and bounce ideas around. I cannot do that anymore, and I miss it."
Vicki Craun remembered when Shank was just a teenager riding around the lawn party grounds with his troop of friends — on a moped, nonetheless — when Charlie Craun pulled him aside and told him that someday he would be running the show. Shank may have big shoes to fill, but so far the Bridgewater lawn party is gearing up the be just as memorable as any of the rest.
This year's lawn party will be held at Harrison Park on July 12–15 and will feature the timeless events such as a kids' pedal pull, an antique tractor pull, nightly live music and the highly anticipated fireman's parade.
A detailed schedule can be found on the Bridgewater Volunteer Company's website and questions regarding the lawn party can be emailed to lawnparty@bridgewaterfire.com.
