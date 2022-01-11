Seven adults were displaced after a residential fire on the 100 block of Logan Lane in Harrisonburg on Tuesday afternoon.
At 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, fire units were dispatched to the 100 block of Logan Lane, near the South High Street intersection, for reports of a structure fire and the possibility of a person trapped inside the building, said Harrisonburg Fire Chief Matt Tobia.
Upon arrival, firefighters confirmed the fire originated from the building’s basement, and “quickly determined that no one was trapped inside the structure,” Tobia said.
“Ultimately, we were able to contain the fire with the first alarm assignment, which is four engines, a ladder truck and some chief officers,” Tobia said.
There were no injuries, Tobia said.
Four animals were safely evacuated from the home, according to Harrisonburg Animal Care & Control. Officers brought the animals to the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA to be cared for, at no charge to the victims of the fire, until they can secure living arrangements.
The fire was under control at about 2:45 p.m., and the cause of the fire is under investigation, Tobia said. An estimated amount of damages was unavailable.
All lanes of South High Street were closed for about an hour as crews battled the fire, according to the city’s Twitter account.
The American Red Cross is assisting those displaced, Tobia said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.