BROADWAY — A brush fire in the 20988 Block of Runions Creek affected 21 acres.
The fire was determined to be started by a power line, officials said.
Fire crews were first dispatched at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, according to Rockingham County Fire & Rescue Chief Jeremy Holloway.
It was originally estimated that the fire covered approximately 30 acres.
Holloway explained that once a fire line was made around the perimeter, fire crews determined that the fire was only in 21 acres.
The Midewin Interagency Hotshot Crew was already in the area for a controlled burn and were then dispatched to the fire off Runions Creek Road. The crew is still on the scene along with the Virginia Department of Forestry.
The department of forestry brought in a doser to help contain the fire.
The fire was officially contained around 10:30 – 11 p.m. Wednesday evening, Holloway said.But crews were on scene until midnight.
While the fire is contained, and crews are still in the area monitoring hotspots. Anything currently hot right now is in the perimeter, Holloway confirmed.
Holloway said people in the area could smell smoke for a couple days.
