County and city fire experts provided safety tips ahead of Harrisonburg’s Independence Day fireworks, which well be held on Saturday at 9 p.m.
The city of Harrisonburg Fire Department’s Deputy Fire Marshal Mike Armstrong stated that “the first thing that folks need to understand is what is legal in the state of Virginia, and what's not legal ... The only legal fireworks in Virginia, statewide, are things that do not leave the ground or explode ... You just need to check with your locality. Each locality has different rules.”
He suggested finding regulations about firework usage on city and county websites and their social media.
Sparklers are legal in Virginia and are often used by children, according to Armstrong.
“We just need to keep in mind that sparklers burn at 1,200 to 1,500 plus degrees," he said.
Children “running around” or brushing against the sparkler are “going to receive a pretty serious burn,” he said.
This can even occur when the sparkler is no longer in use.
"Those wires are still maintaining that high temperature, at least immediately when you're finished”, Armstrong said.
So injuries can occur after the firework is done.
Sparklers can cause burns to children’s hands, according to Armstrong and Harrisonburg County Fire Chief Jeremy Holloway. They said children need to be under adult supervision while using fireworks. Holloway recommended having a bucket of water nearby to place sparklers in after they have been used. The bucket of water can also be used in case of a fire.
Sparklers cause injury to adults as well, according to Armstrong. He recalled a time that a father was trying to be “fair to all three” of his kids. He lit all three sparklers at the same time.
Armstrong said that this left the father with a severe hand injury. It is not recommended to light more than one sparkler at a time.
“People need to understand that fireworks are explosives,” Armstrong said.
Armstrong mentioned that more information about firework safety can be found at Consumer Product Safety Commission and National Fire Protection Association.
According to a press release from Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance, the city fireworks will be launched at Westover Park Saturday at 9 p.m.
The upper portion of the park, including the Price Rotary Senior Center, park shelters, the playground and the disc golf course, will close Saturday at 1 p.m. It will reopen Sunday at 8 a.m.
The lower portion of the park, which includes the Westover Pool, the skate park, parking areas and all outdoor spaces will close Saturday at 5 p.m. It will reopen Sunday at 8 a.m.
According to the press release, there are optimal places around the Downtown Harrisonburg area to view the fireworks on Saturday.
Fireworks can be viewed at Turner Pavilion and Park at 228 S. Liberty St., Food Maxx International Market at 924 W. Market St., JMU Memorial Hall Parking Lots at 395 S. High St., Thomas Harrison Middle School at 1311 W. Market St., Westside Baptist Church at 715 W. Wolfe St., Harrisonburg High School at 1001 Garber's Church Rd., or Water Street Parking Deck, on the top deck, at 154 S Liberty St.
If the fireworks are canceled, due to rain, they will be rescheduled for Wednesday. Visit Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance's Facebook page, facebook.com/downtownharrisonburg, for the most up-to-date information.
There are other activities that will occur in Downtown Harrisonburg to celebrate the holiday.
Brother Craft Brewing Co. has a Fourth of July Celebration that will take place on Saturday.
Sage Bird Ciderworks has a Long Light Solstice Celebration, that will occur during the day on Saturday.
VA Momentum's Valley 4th Run will take place on Tuesday. Runners need to register.
