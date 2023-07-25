Some kids scrunched up their noses at the large preserved grasshoppers.
Others fearlessly dove hands-first into touching different types of bugs.
In the end, even those who looked nervous touched or picked up specimens and learned more about them.
On Monday, children and parents alike got to see the little-known dark side of the Edith J. Carrier Arboretum at James Madison University — learning more about the importance of nighttime pollinators and doing a "bug hunt" after the sun went down.
In a rough circle inside a pavilion, three stations were set up with different learning opportunities. Volunteers and interns with Virginia Master Gardeners explained the importance of fireflies and other night pollinators.
Gillian Howell, a Master Gardener intern, taught about fireflies, and Lindsey Ritchie, a Master Gardener volunteer, shared information about other pollinators, like bats, uncovering knowledge for the bug hunters. Fireflies’ bioluminescence is being used in medical research, for example, and light pollution can confuse insects.
“[I think there’s] the fear of the unknown that's out there,” Ritchie said. “Getting to talk about what you might see out there maybe can help curb some of that fear.”
Kids ran and scootered and biked around the pavilion, occasionally stopping to look at bugs or listen to the Master Gardeners share about nighttime pollinators.
As the sun set behind the trees and the Arboretum got darker, fireflies started dotting the forest like twinkling stars in the night sky. By far, kids were most excited about tracking down the gleaming bugs.
Ten-year-old Henry Capaldi said he wanted to come out to see nocturnal animals, and both Henry and his 6-year-old brother Edward Capaldi said they were excited to catch fireflies.
“I thought we might see some bats and some cool bugs like moths and fireflies,” Henry Capaldi said. “And my dad studied bats for a summer — he's a professor at a university — and I like bats, so I was hoping we could see some here.”
Edward Capaldi, with a big missing tooth smile on his face, said his favorite nighttime insects were moths because they went toward the light when it got dark out.
Eight-year-old Evelyn Bissell also said she was most excited about catching fireflies. Bissell’s mom, Laura Sapp, who was there with Evelyn and her dad Andy Bissell, said the Arboretum was one of her favorite places in the city.
“I'm a big nature lover and hoping to instill that same interest in my child. I studied biology in college, and I love being outdoors,” Sapp said. “It's always very nice to come out and to learn and to be outdoors.”
The bug hunt provided learning opportunities for parents too. As Henry Capaldi explained, when some moths become adults, they no longer have mouths or eat food and only end up living for a few days.
“I didn’t know that either,” Mindy Capaldi, Edward and Henry’s mom said, laughing. “I thought it was super interesting.”
Melissa and Aaron Strobel and their two children, Quinn and Eliana, were on the hunt for fireflies, with 3-year-old Quinn and 4-year-old Eliana Strobel running up and down paths with brightly colored nets. Melissa said they were both interested in “science and bugs and mud” so this event was a good mix of their interests.
“They like the hands-on stuff … The scientists are wonderful and really good at getting down there with them and explaining stuff,” Melissa Strobel said. “[I like] just how happy they are, how excited they are and seeing them chase down the lightning bugs on the path. They're just happy to be outside.”
While not hunting for bugs, kids also made firefly crafts with Melanie Veith, the program director of the Explore More Museum, as a reminder of the event. The best part for Veith, she said, was watching the kids get excited about the bugs around them.
“I think they don't get to see these things up close,” Veith said. “So to see real insects really up close is so fun to watch and just get excited about it.”
The event had a strong turnout, Education Coordinator Katie Rankin said, with about 50 people in attendance. Since the Arboretum usually closed at dusk, Rankin said she was excited to see how many fireflies popped out.
“My favorite part so far has been the awesome synergy between the different collaborators and people sharing their individual passions and gifts,” Rankin said.
The Strobels, who moved to the area about a year ago, came to the hunt in part due to their love for both the Arboretum and the Explore More Museum.
“We're so lucky to live in a community that has events like this and has the collaborative event events,” Strobel said. “It still feels amazing that we're in this community that has so much.”
