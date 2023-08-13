The Valley Mall was bustling with families getting ready for the new year on Saturday afternoon.
Hundreds of families stood in a line stretching the length of the mall for the first-ever Tools For School event, put on by the United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.
The big turnout for the event was unexpected, said Amanda Leech, the executive director of the United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.
“It's really telling of the need. A lot of folks are living paycheck to paycheck, and school supplies are not cheap,” Leech said. “We're seeing families out here with three or four or five kids, so we're able to save them a couple hundred bucks on getting them these items."
The response from families in the area required the United Way and hundreds of volunteers — which included both superintendents for Harrisonburg and Rockingham County — to quickly shift from the original plan for the event.
When they started the day, Leech said, they had the storefront in the mall set up for families to “shop” for supplies. With the high volume of people, Leech said they changed to having backpacks pre-filled with supplies by volunteers. Families could just pick up whatever they needed.
Leech said many of the families she spoke to in line were facing a variety of challenges, like taking care of sick family members or watching grandchildren, which can make buying school supplies challenging.
Charlotta Butler, of Dayton, said buying school supplies as a single mom with two children in elementary schools was difficult.
“[Tools for School is] really helpful,” Butler said. “Because I’m not working right now, so it’s just us. So that makes it hard, especially when school starts.”
Daraliz Pérez and her two daughters Jireh and Mia, of Harrisonburg, said the event was good opportunity to get expensive and hard to find school supplies.
“It’s a great opportunity to see what the community [can do] when the comes along together, what they can do for each other,” Daraliz Pérez said.
Victoria Hill, a volunteer and Resident Services & Communications Coordinator for the Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority, was a great opportunity for families with multiple children who are in need of supplies.
“The need for backpacks and school supplies is crazy … When you have more than one child, then you're doubling and tripling the cost [of supplies]” Hill said. “Today has been amazing and wonderful. I love seeing … the United [Way] team and the community coming out to bring together all of our resources to help the community.”
Outside the line for school supplies, families could also visit the resource fair, where nonprofits and organizations like On The Road Collaborative, the Virginia Department of Health and Valley Program for Aging Services discussed resources available for families.
Leech said the event wouldn’t have been able to happen without the support of the community.
“The community stepped up and provided supplies to support this, which is huge. We just couldn't have done it without all of our business partners,” Leech said. “We've got hundreds of volunteers making this work … It wasn't us alone. We had a lot of support.”
Eventually, the line for the event had to be cut off and supplies ran out, due to the sheer number of people that showed up.
Following the event and running out of supplies, the United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County will give donated money from the event to the education foundations for the city and the county to split proportionately based on data from the event.
“It has just been more popular than we really knew because it's a really tough number to predict,” Leech said. “I'm hoping that we can learn from this year and design an event next year that can serve an even bigger population and then start to have conversations about how can we how can we serve as families all year round.”
