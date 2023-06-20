The first-ever Valley Scholars cohort graduated from James Madison University this year, crossing one finish line for the program and leading to many more.
The Valley Scholars program, first started in 2014, partners with seven districts across the Valley to provide financial and educational support for financially eligible, first-generation, motivated kids starting from 8th grade, and running all the way into college.
The program began with President Jonathan Alger, who had helped establish a similar model when he worked at Rutgers University: the Rutgers Future Scholars program. So, when Alger came to JMU in 2012, he saw that there was a similar need for access and opportunities in higher education.
“I wanted to provide an avenue for students who came from underprivileged economic backgrounds, and who would be first-generation students to go to college, to be able to have that dream,” Alger said.
The first cohort was chosen when they were in 8th grade in 2014 when the program started, and 15 members of the cohort graduated this year.
The ultimate goal of the program, Shaun Mooney said, is to provide greater access to higher education for students in the Shenandoah Valley. The track to college, Mooney said, really starts in 7th or 8th grade, when you’ll have to start picking classes for high school.
Ayam Ali, a Valley Scholars graduate, said the program was valuable to help prepare her for what college would be like and provided a great support system when she had problems.
“The Valley Scholars program definitely provided a path forward, set goals, set great standards for us to continue achieving highly and made college a better possibility and without the financial burden,” Ali said.
The Valley Scholars cohort had a special graduation ceremony for the students, which was emotional for Mooney and Alger.
“I got rather teary-eyed,” Alger said. “It was just such a powerful moment and a powerful reminder of the impact of higher education and how it can transform somebody's life.”
Watching the students grow up and develop their hopes and dreams has deeply impacted Alger and has been exciting for him to see, he said. Those involved with Valley Scholars, like Mooney, had been with the first group of students for nine years.
“To see them reach … that final goal, at least with us, is incredibly gratifying and important,” Mooney said. “In many ways, we have become a part of their family and vice versa.”
Ali said graduating with the Valley Scholars was great because it showed all of the hard work students have done over the years.
“It's amazing that we can just set an example for all the younger generations and the younger cohorts coming after us showing everyone that ‘Hey, we did it, and it's possible, and you can do it too,’” Ali said.
Alger said the first cohort is a “proof of concept” for the program in the Valley.
“What this has shown us is how important it is for us to work together across institutional lines to build access and opportunity in education,” Alger said. “We know that it can transform lives in a way that few other things can. But it does require resources and support.”
