The deadline to enter this year's Virginia Agriculture Week photography contest — sponsored by The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Sciences — is quickly approaching.
Each year, agriculturalists across the Commonwealth join together for one week to celebrate and recognize Virginia's vibrant farming community. 2023's Virginia Agriculture Week is set for June 11–17, and the VDACS is calling all farm photographers to submit their work and help present a snapshot of the state's largest private industry.
"Virginia farmers rose to the challenges of 2022, working together across the food chain to provide the agricultural products the world relies on," said Wayne Pryor — president of the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation. "In partnership with VDACS, we have been proud to tell that story, while ensuring that our farmers have what they need to keep running day-to-day while focusing on a sustainable, climate-smart future."
This year's contest features the following categories:
- Farm tractors and equipment — any tools used in agriculture, from tractors and milking equipment to crab baskets and shovels
- Fresh catch — seafood and aquaculture, waterman, and scenes on the water
- Faces of agriculture — whether they be human or animal, even a vegetable that looks like a face could be included
- Farmers markets and farm shops — entries featuring Virginia farmers markets, you-pick farms, farm stands, stores and tasting rooms
- Fields — from fields of colorful crops to fields of herds or flocks
Only amateur photographers who are residents of Virginia and are at least 12 years old are eligible to enter the contest. The VDACS said that any participant under the age of 18 must have parental permission. Each submitted photo must include a caption and the date the photo was taken as well as the name, email address and phone number of the photographer.
Photos must be submitted through email to webmaster.vdacs@vdacs.virginia.gov by 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31.
One winner from each category will receive a gift basket filled with Virginia-made goodies as well as have their photograph printed in Virginia Agriculture magazine.
Additional rules for the contest can be found online at vdacs.virginia.gov/pdf/ag-week-photo-contest-rules.pdf
