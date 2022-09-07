Rumors of potential violence at Admiral Richard E. Byrd Middle School in Frederick County led to nearly half of the facility’s approximately 1,006 students staying home on Tuesday.
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said in a media release Tuesday afternoon that the threat was not deemed credible, but “out of an abundance of caution, extra resources were deployed for this morning’s return to school from the Labor Day weekend.”
Heightened security measures remained in place throughout the school day, and no incidents were reported.
“Thus far, it’s been a typical day at Byrd with the exception of the absentee rate and the increased law enforcement presence there,” Steve Edwards, director of policy and communications for Frederick County Public Schools, said in a phone interview late Tuesday morning.
Edwards said the threat, which was not disclosed, was posted on social media late Monday night.
Sheriff’s Office Lt. Warren Gosnell said in the media release that “(m)essages sent over the popular social media app SnapChat alluded to someone coming to Admiral Byrd Middle School with the intent to cause harm to others. Those original messages were then shared numerous times to other students, some of whom showed their parents, who in turn contacted Frederick County Public Schools officials and the Sheriff’s Office.”
Edwards said school officials notified Byrd Middle School parents and staff about the threat around 11 p.m. Monday.
Despite assurances of a heightened law enforcement presence being at the school throughout the day on Tuesday, Edwards said 46% of the school’s students still decided to stay home.
According to Section 18.2-60 of the Code of Virginia, it is a Class 6 felony to post an electronic message threatening to harm or kill someone on school grounds or on a school bus. Violations carry a prison term of one to five years.
Additionally, Edwards said, “If it is found that there were students involved in creating or spreading the rumors, they’ll be subject to appropriate disciplinary action [by Frederick County Public Schools].”
Anyone with information about the threat or the person or people responsible for it is asked to call the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office at 540-662-6168 or Frederick County Public Schools at 540-662-3888. Tips can also be shared via Winchester-Frederick-Clarke Crime Solvers at 540-665-8477 or through its P3 app, which is available as a free download for users of Apple and Android smartphones.
