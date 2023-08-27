KEEZLETOWN — Members of the Harrisonburg and Rockingham Food Coalition met for brunch at Radical Roots Farm in Keezletown on Friday to discuss plans for the future and spread awareness of the organization's mission, as well as tour the farm.
The event was organized by the Educational Outreach Program, an offshoot of Blue Ridge-based nonprofit New Community Project’s Vine & Fig program.
Attendees included other farmers who provide vegetables to hunger relief programs such as Jubilee Climate Farm and representatives from other agencies working to address nutritional needs in the community, including Harrisonburg City and Rockingham County Public Schools, Sentara Health, Healthy Community Health Centers, James Madison University’s “Gus Bus,” Church World Service, On the Road Collaborative, and Friendly City Food Co-op, which catered the event. Matt Lohr, Virginia Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry, also attended, as well as a spokesperson for Rep. Ben Cline (R).
“Every time we have this brunch it takes it to another level,” said Kathy Yoder, executive director of the educational outreach program of New Community Project. “The coordinating and networking between organizations and Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. The whole goal is purchasing local food and getting it in the hands of those who need it most.”
One focus of the discussion was educating community members on nutrition. This involves writing, translating and circulating recipes, according to Yoder. EOP is taking on these challenges, but the program is still relatively new — and already dealing with growing pains.
“We’re growing fast,” Yoder explained. “And that means we have to have more people that can record and translate these recipes.”
To accomplish the goal of getting locally-grown produce into households that need it most, EOP partners with farms like Radical Roots and organizations like Friendly City Food Co-op and HCPS.
“We really want everyone in our community to be their best selves,” said Lee O’Neill, who co-owns Radical Roots with her husband Dave. “This is how we help do that.”
Secretary Lohr also explained how he has a farm not far from Radical Roots, and while he is responsible for overseeing programs like Vine and Fig and EOP, it was still something special to see where it all happens.
“We administer a lot of these programs,” said Lohr. “There’s nothing like actually being here.”
On the tour of the farm, Dave O’Neill explained how Radical Roots, which is certified organic by the United States Department of Agriculture, makes use of technology and techniques to produce large amounts of vegetables for Harrisonburg and Rockingham County on only an acre of land.
“We really believe in irrigation and crop protection,” said O’Neill. “You can’t grow lettuce in the summer in Virginia. But we do.”
O’Neill explained that through composting and soil preparation, Radical Roots is able to grow lettuce throughout the summer. It is techniques such as these, O’Neill explained, that allow Radical Roots to produce and deliver 100,000 pounds of vegetables annually, on a single acre of land, with five full-time employees. Produce is delivered “literally within hours” of being harvested, according to O’Neill.
“We want to create more ways for children to have access to fresh veggies,” said Yoder. “Because that can be life-changing.”
